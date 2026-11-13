Ridgeland’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from senior care to dental and hospital systems. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid full-time roles open right now.

Employer: The Orchard Retirement Home

The Orchard Retirement Home Location: Ridgeland, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role helping elderly residents with daily care like bathing, dressing, moving between bed and wheelchair, and vital signs. Great fit if you’re a licensed CNA, Home Health Aide, or have similar experience and want steady work in a skilled nursing setting.

Employer: SGA Dental Partners – Advanced Dental Clinic

Location: Ridgeland, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed, $10,000 sign-on bonus for new full-time hires

Provide cleanings, perio therapy, X-rays, and patient education in a patient-centered, team-focused dental office. Comes with a $10,000 sign-on bonus, PTO, holidays, 401(k), health/vision, employer-paid dental and life insurance, scrub allowance, and growth opportunities.

Employer: University of Mississippi Medical Center

Location: Colony Park North / Jackson area (UP Lakeland), serving Ridgeland region

Type: Full-time, hourly

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Job Posting Date: 11/11/2026

Job Closing Date: 11/14/2026

Ambulatory RN role in pre-anesthesia testing, handling assessments, care planning, coordination, and patient education in a clinic setting. Good match for RNs with a valid RN license who like fast-paced outpatient work, teamwork, and using EHR systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you expect. And if you apply, don’t wait; healthcare roles in Ridgeland tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.