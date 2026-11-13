Ridgeland’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re early in your career or already seasoned in accounting. Here are a few standout roles worth a closer look.

Employer: BDO USA

BDO USA Location: Ridgeland, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead full life-cycle outsourced accounting engagements for government clients, from proposals and pricing to reporting and client meetings. This is a senior role where you’ll manage staff, shape solutions, and be the main point of contact for key accounts.

Employer: Origin Bank

Origin Bank Location: Ridgeland, MS

Type: Part-time, 8-week summer internship

Salary: Not listed

Great fit for junior or senior college students in finance, accounting, or business who want hands-on banking experience. You’ll model company financials, help with loan files, support relationship managers, and even build a mock loan presentation.

Employer: BDO USA

BDO USA Location: Ridgeland, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: National range: $80,000 – $95,000 (final offer depends on experience, skills, and location)

Support firm-wide financial reporting, GAAP compliance, and external audits while partnering with FP&A and systems teams. Ideal if you have 3+ years of accounting/reporting experience and want to work on complex statements and process improvements.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.