💻 Several AWS Data Center IT Roles in Ridgeland, MS

Ridgeland’s tech scene is heating up, and AWS is leading the way. If you’re into hardware, networks, and cloud, these data center roles are worth a look.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Location: Ridgeland, MS (supports sites like Canton, MS)

(supports sites like Canton, MS) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.19 – $44.08/hour (Canton, MS range listed)

Hands-on role keeping AWS servers and networks running. You’ll install gear in racks, fix hardware, help troubleshoot network issues, and respond to incidents in a 24/7 data center environment. Good fit if you have 1+ year of IT or hardware troubleshooting, can work nights/weekends, and don’t mind travel between sites.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Location: Ridgeland, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.83 – $48.75/hour

More advanced technician role with deeper hardware and Layer 1/2 networking work plus on-call rotation. You’ll handle complex diagnostics, repairs, and help train new team members in a 24/7 industrial data center setting. Best for folks with 2+ years of server hardware and networking experience who like fast-paced, hands-on work.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Location: Ridgeland, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,700 – $123,600/year

Lead the team that keeps AWS cloud infrastructure online. You’ll manage technicians, guide strategy, oversee hardware/network diagnostics, and join an on-call rotation for critical operations. Ideal if you have 4+ years in IT, 2+ years managing people, and experience with data center or mission-critical operations.

If you’re in or near Ridgeland and want to grow in cloud and data center work, these AWS roles are a strong way to level up your tech career.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.