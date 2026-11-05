🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Ridgeland, MS

Ridgeland’s food scene is busy right now, and a few solid spots are adding to their teams. If you like people, fast shifts, and flexible hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Good News Brewing Co.

Good News Brewing Co. Location: Ridgeland, MS

Type: Part-time / flexible (listed as OTHER)

Part-time / flexible (listed as OTHER) Pay: $7.25 – $15.00 per hour + tip sharing

Serve beer and wood‑fired pizza while working all over the house: bar, kitchen, running food, and keeping things tidy. No restaurant experience needed, just a friendly attitude, love for people, and a team-first mindset. Perks include employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training, and referral program.

Employer: Good News Brewing Co.

Good News Brewing Co. Location: Ridgeland, MS

Type: Part-time / flexible (listed as OTHER)

Part-time / flexible (listed as OTHER) Pay: From $15.00 per hour + tip sharing

Lead shifts in a fun, community-focused taproom serving craft beer and pizza. You’ll jump in wherever needed, help guide the team, and keep service smooth. Good fit if you like encouraging others and staying positive under pressure. Perks include employee discount and flexible schedule.

Employer: Malco Theatres, Inc.

Location: Renaissance Cinema Grill, 1000 Highland Colony Pkwy, Ridgeland, MS 39157

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Work behind the scenes at the movie theater grill handling food prep, restocking, dishwashing, and keeping the kitchen up to health code standards. You’ll also interact with guests as needed and communicate kitchen needs to management.

Employer: The Oxbow American Grill

Location: Ridgeland, MS

Type: PM shifts (listed as OTHER)

PM shifts (listed as OTHER) Pay: $12.00 – $18.00 per hour

Evening support role in a busy dining room, helping servers and bartenders keep things moving. You’ll reset tables, run food, refill waters, and keep floors and service stations clean. Comes with health, dental, vision, paid time off, and employee discount.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.