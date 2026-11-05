🛒 Ridgeland, MS Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Openings

Ridgeland has a nice mix of retail and service jobs right now, from entry-level roles to lead positions with solid benefits.

Here are several customer-facing jobs hiring locally that are worth a quick look:

Employer: Modivcare

Modivcare Location: Ridgeland, MS (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16 – $16.75/hour

You’ll handle transportation service requests, review trips before/after they happen, and help solve member issues by phone and computer. Good fit if you like detailed work, helping people, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, tuition help).

Employer: JCPenney

Location: Northpark Mall, Ridgeland, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $19.00 – $23.75/hour

Lead the front-end team, coach cashiers, manage lines, and drive sales programs like credit and rewards. Great if you have retail experience and want a step up into leadership with benefits, paid vacation/holidays (if eligible), 401(k) with company match, and a store discount.

Employer: Lowe’s

Location: Ridgeland, MS

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (competitive; varies by role and experience)

Work as a Customer Service Associate helping shoppers find products, answer questions, and sometimes load or prep items (like mixing paint or cutting wood). Nice option if you want flexible hours plus access to health plans (if eligible), 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, and a 10% employee discount.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Ridgeland, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes competitive wages + benefits)

Help walk-in and phone customers find the right auto parts, run the register, handle returns, and support light in-store services (like testing batteries or installing wipers, where allowed). Good for anyone who likes cars, fast-paced customer service, and wants PTO, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, stock purchase plan, and growth opportunities. Bilingual candidates are especially encouraged to apply.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company often has more openings nearby, and roles can move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.