🚧 Several Carpenter Openings in Ridgeland, MS Construction

Ridgeland’s construction scene is busy right now, and one big industrial contractor is hiring across several skill levels. If you’ve got carpentry skills (or want to learn), there’s likely a spot that fits you.

Employer: TIC - The Industrial Company

TIC - The Industrial Company Location: Ridgeland, MS

Employment type: Full-time (lead role)

Full-time (lead role) Salary: Not listed

Lead a crew on industrial/commercial projects, plan daily work, and keep jobs on schedule and on budget. You’ll handle safety talks, organize people and equipment, and make sure work meets specs and codes.

Employer: TIC - The Industrial Company

TIC - The Industrial Company Location: Ridgeland, MS

Employment type: Full-time (skilled)

Full-time (skilled) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role building and repairing structural woodwork on industrial and commercial sites. You’ll work with wood, plastic, fiberglass, and drywall, estimate materials and time, and check others’ work for quality and specs.

Employer: TIC - The Industrial Company

TIC - The Industrial Company Location: Ridgeland, MS

Employment type: Full-time (intermediate)

Full-time (intermediate) Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you’re beyond entry level but not quite journeyman. You’ll construct and repair structural woodwork in yards and industrial/commercial properties using tools like saws, drills, sanders, and more.

Employer: TIC - The Industrial Company

TIC - The Industrial Company Location: Ridgeland, MS

Employment type: Full-time (entry level)

Full-time (entry level) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level spot where you assist skilled carpenters, keep the site clean, and learn safety and basic construction tasks. Good way to get your foot in the door if you’re new to the trades and ready for physical work.

If any of these sound like you, click through, check the full details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.