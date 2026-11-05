🏗️ Several Engineering Roles Now Hiring in Ridgeland, MS

Ridgeland’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around bridges and power infrastructure. If you’re a mid‑ to senior‑level engineer, there are some strong career moves open today.

Employer: Gresham Smith

Gresham Smith Location: Ridgeland, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and manage bridge projects for local, county, and state clients while leading a small team and mentoring junior engineers. This role is ideal if you have 6–10 years of bridge design experience and a P.E. license, and want strong professional growth, flexible schedules, and robust benefits.

Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so apply through whichever site you prefer.

Employer: Qualus

Location: Ridgeland, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not specified (competitive; varies by experience)

Lead the physical design of high‑voltage substations that power communities and critical infrastructure. You’ll guide layouts, grounding, lightning protection, and materials, while mentoring junior engineers and may be eligible for relocation and/or a sign‑on bonus, plus a full benefits package.

Employer: Qualus

Location: Ridgeland, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not specified (competitive; varies by experience)

Own the protection & control design for transmission and distribution substations, including relays, schematics, and SCADA systems. This is a senior role (about 10+ years’ experience) with a focus on complex grid projects, technical leadership, and the same strong benefits and possible relocation/sign‑on bonus.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.