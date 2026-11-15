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Ridgefield
🍽️ Multiple Ridgefield Food & Hospitality Jobs From $17/hr
4 days ago
Ridgefield’s food scene is busy, especially around ilani and local spots. If you like fast-paced work and steady tips, there are several roles open right now.
Host (Rock & Brews)
- Employer: ilani
- Location: Ridgefield, WA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $17.13/hour (higher with experience)
A front-of-house role greeting guests, managing reservations, and keeping the seating chart running smoothly. Good fit if you like talking with people, staying organized, and don’t mind being on your feet in a busy, casino-style setting.
Busser (Longhouse)
- Employer: ilani
- Location: Ridgefield, WA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $17.13/hour (higher with experience)
Support role keeping tables cleared, running food, and helping servers and bartenders. Great entry job if you move fast, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want to learn restaurant work from the ground up.
Cook (Longhouse)
- Employer: ilani
- Location: Ridgefield, WA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $19.00/hour (higher with experience)
Back-of-house role prepping and cooking in a high-volume kitchen. You’ll handle ingredients, keep the line clean, and work closely with chefs—solid option if you want to grow your culinary skills.
Cosmetologist / Hair Stylist
- Employer: Hidden Oasis Salon and Spa
- Location: Ridgefield, WA (Rosauers shopping center)
- Type: Part-time or Full-time, booth rent
- Pay: From $17.13/hour
Small, team-focused salon looking to add another stylist. You’ll need a current cosmetology or hair designer license; good pick if you want an in-person, community feel and like working as part of a close-knit crew.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply or call while it’s still posted.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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