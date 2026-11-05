🏥 Ridgefield, WA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Ridgefield’s healthcare scene is growing fast, and local clinics are hiring. These roles range from entry-level patient care to high-earning clinical careers.

Employer: Mountain View Dental

Mountain View Dental Location: Ridgefield, WA

Type: Other (in-person)

Other (in-person) Salary: $100,000 – $350,000 per year

Join a long-established, modern private practice with 65+ new patients a month, mentorship from Dr. Ben Crusan, and advanced tech (iTero, Waterlase, Invisalign, Dentrix). Ideal if you enjoy endodontics and oral surgery, want strong income potential, and like the idea of putting down roots in a fast-growing community.

Employer: TVG-Medulla, LLC (Chiro One / MyoCore / CORE Health Centers)

TVG-Medulla, LLC (Chiro One / MyoCore / CORE Health Centers) Location: Ridgefield, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $21/hour, path to $22/hour in first 6 months

Hands-on role in a chiropractic clinic, working directly with patients and doctors in a fast-paced, active setting. Great fit if you like wellness, want a 4-day work week (Mon–Thu), and value paid training, benefits, and complimentary chiropractic care for you and your family.

Employer: SEEN Modern Eyecare + Eyewear

Location: Ridgefield, WA

Type: Full-time (in-person)

(in-person) Pay: $18.00 – $24.00 per hour, based on experience

Work in a modern, fast-growing eye care office where you’ll help with exams, testing, patient education, and front-desk tasks. Perfect if you want to wear many hats, enjoy a tight-knit team, and like the idea of bonuses, PTO, vision care, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer offers training and room to grow, so it might be a better fit than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.