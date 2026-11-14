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Ridgefield Park
📅 Fall nature walk and litter pickup at village preserve
12 days ago
📅 Fall Nature Walk & Litter Pickup at the Preserve
Take a break outside on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 9:00 AM with a Fall Nature Walk and Litter Pickup at the Ridgefield Park Nature Preserve (E. Grand Avenue, Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660).
Walk with Environmental Commission Chair Steve Quinn and look for migrating waterfowl, hawks, white‑tailed deer, and even bald eagles. If you’d like, you can also help pick up litter along the way.
Some cleanup supplies will be provided, but you’re welcome to bring your own gloves and a bag.
A few notes:
- No dogs
- Dress in layers and wear sturdy shoes for uneven trails
- The Preserve has slate stairs and uneven ground, so it is not fully ADA accessible
More Info: Calendar • Fall Nature Walk and Litter Pickup
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