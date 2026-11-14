📅 Fall Nature Walk & Litter Pickup at the Preserve

Take a break outside on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 9:00 AM with a Fall Nature Walk and Litter Pickup at the Ridgefield Park Nature Preserve (E. Grand Avenue, Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660).

Walk with Environmental Commission Chair Steve Quinn and look for migrating waterfowl, hawks, white‑tailed deer, and even bald eagles. If you’d like, you can also help pick up litter along the way.

Some cleanup supplies will be provided, but you’re welcome to bring your own gloves and a bag.

A few notes: