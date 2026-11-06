📅 Veterans Day ceremony in Ridgefield on Nov. 11, 2026

📅 Veterans Day ceremony and gathering in Ridgefield

The Mayor Hugo Jimenez and the Ridgefield Borough Council invite all residents and community members to a Veterans Day Remembrance Ceremony honoring those who have served our country.

Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Time: 5:30 PM

Ceremony Location: World War I Memorial, Route 5 and Elm Avenue, Ridgefield, NJ

After the ceremony, Legion Commander Gunny Reyes welcomes everyone for refreshments at:

American Legion Post 221

540 Shaler Boulevard, Ridgefield, NJ

All are welcome to come together to remember, honor, and thank our veterans for their service and sacrifice.