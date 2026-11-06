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📅 Veterans Day ceremony in Ridgefield on Nov. 11, 2026
📅 Veterans Day ceremony and gathering in Ridgefield
The Mayor Hugo Jimenez and the Ridgefield Borough Council invite all residents and community members to a Veterans Day Remembrance Ceremony honoring those who have served our country.
Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Time: 5:30 PM
Ceremony Location: World War I Memorial, Route 5 and Elm Avenue, Ridgefield, NJ
After the ceremony, Legion Commander Gunny Reyes welcomes everyone for refreshments at:
American Legion Post 221
540 Shaler Boulevard, Ridgefield, NJ
All are welcome to come together to remember, honor, and thank our veterans for their service and sacrifice.
More Info: Veterans Day Remembrance Ceremony – November 11, 2...
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