🎓 Ridgefield, CT Education Jobs With Multiple Openings

Ridgefield has a few nice education and training roles open right now, from school-based work to a flexible teaching gig in town. Here are the standouts you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Ridgefield Public Schools

Ridgefield Public Schools Location: Ridgefield, CT (Ridgefield High School)

(Ridgefield High School) Type: Full-time, Student Support Services/Psychologist

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

Not listed Start: Effective immediately

Work directly with high school students as part of the district’s support team. CT School Psychologist certification is required, and you’ll need to submit an online application, cover letter, resume, three letters of recommendation, transcripts, and certification.

Employer: Ridgefield Public Schools

Ridgefield Public Schools Location: Ridgefield, CT (Farmingville Elementary School)

(Farmingville Elementary School) Type: Substitute / Building Substitute Paraeducator

Substitute / Building Substitute Paraeducator Salary: $130 per day

School Year: 2026–27 , starting 11/10/2026

, starting Requirements: High school diploma; eligible for health insurance

Guaranteed work every school day in one building, plus access to Professional Learning days. Good fit if you want steady hours in a school setting without a full teaching license.

Employer: Novel Movement

Location: Ridgefield, CT

Type: Part-time , flexible schedule

, flexible schedule Salary: $50–$90 per hour

Expected Hours: 2–5 hours per week

Teach small-group Reformer Pilates classes in a studio that blends movement and books. They want certified Reformer instructors with strong anatomy knowledge and a creative, inclusive teaching style; key needs are Friday mornings, Thursday mornings, and weekends. Perks include free classes, employee discount, flexible schedule, and continuing ed credits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local schools and studios often grow their teams from strong first hires.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.