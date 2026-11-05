🔬 Ridgefield CT Science Jobs: Multiple Spatial Biology Roles

Ridgefield’s science scene is buzzing right now, especially in oncology and spatial biology. If you’re into histology, imaging, and data, this is a great moment to look around.

Employer: Rangam

Rangam Location: Ridgefield, CT (fully onsite)

(fully onsite) Type: Contract, 40 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed

Work in the Oncology Research group supporting preclinical and translational biomarker discovery. You’ll develop high‑plex protein staining panels, help build spatial transcriptomics workflows, and work closely with computational scientists on imaging and quantitative analysis.

Apply directly via the posting: Apply Here: https://talentarbor.com/job/details/142811/3/212/histotechnologist-ridgefield-ct-us

Employer: WaveCrest Staffing Group

Location: Ridgefield, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full‑time role focused on histology, multiplex IF, and spatial biology using human and mouse tissues. You’ll handle tissue processing (FFPE and frozen), imaging, tissue annotation, cell segmentation, and quantitative image analysis, plus support documentation and cross‑team collaboration.

Employer: Aequor

Location: Ridgefield, CT

Type: Contract (12+ months)

Salary: Not listed

Long‑term contract in Oncology Research doing high‑plex tissue assays, multiplex IF, and spatial profiling. Great fit if you like working at the intersection of wet lab, imaging, and data analysis, and want hands‑on experience with spatial transcriptomics and advanced image analysis tools.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.