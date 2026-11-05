📋 Ridgefield, CT Admin Jobs with Multiple Flexible Office Roles

Ridgefield has a nice mix of office jobs right now, from healthcare front desk to research support and construction admin. Good options if you’re organized, like people, and want steady weekday work.

Employer: Planet Pharma

Planet Pharma Location: Ridgefield, CT

Type: Contract

Salary: $28–$33/hour (based on experience)

Support a Discovery Research team with purchase orders, invoices, events, travel, and vendor onboarding. Great fit if you’re detail‑oriented, comfortable with tools like SAP and Microsoft 365, and have a bachelor’s degree plus admin or project support experience.

Employer: RVNAhealth

Location: Ridgefield, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay range shared by employer but not specified in posting)

Be the first point of contact for a local nonprofit healthcare agency. You’ll greet visitors, answer phones, handle mail, do data entry, and support clinics and events. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 403(b), PTO) and is ideal if you have 1+ year of receptionist/admin experience and strong customer service skills.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Ridgefield, CT (Hybrid)

Type: Other (office/admin, hybrid schedule)

Other (office/admin, hybrid schedule) Salary: From $65,000/year

Keep a construction office running by managing schedules, records, vendor accounts, and weekly client updates. You’ll use tools like Buildertrend, Google Drive, and DocuSign, and help with permits, payments, and company events. Good for someone with office/admin experience and interest in construction.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail and wiggle room on experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.