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Food & Drink
Friday The 13th Food Deals & Freebies You Can’t Miss
By T.E. Thomas,8 days ago
Friday the 13th may be known for bad luck, but your wallet could be in for a lucky day! Several restaurants and food chains are serving up special deals, discounts, and freebies to celebrate the spooky date.
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Whether you’re looking to grab a quick bite, satisfy your sweet tooth, or save a few dollars on your favorite meal, these Friday the 13th food deals are worth checking out before the day is over.
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