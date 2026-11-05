‘The Fall And Rise Of Reggie Dinkins’ Exclusive: Jalyn Hall Talks Growing Pains, Reggie’s Redemption & Tracy Morgan’s Unmatched Chaos

Comedy legend Tracy Morgan stars in The Rise & Fall of Reggie Dinkinsas a disgraced former football star trying to recapture his glory days while repairing the relationships he damaged along the way.

But Reggie isn’t the only one navigating growing pains!

BOSSIP’s Danielle Young chatted with Jalyn Hall, who plays Dinkins’ son Carmelo, about his front-row seat to his father’s public redemption tour and what it’s like coming of age amid Reggie’s particular brand of chaos.

Source: Scott Gries / NBC

“He’s definitely growing as a young adult, as a teenager,” Hall told BOSSIP about his character. “We really get a first-class seat just seeing that climb and the changes that are being made. [There’s] a little rebellion.”

The growth also means that the teenager he plays is actively taking notes on his father for what to do and what not to do.

“He’s taking all the good, the bad,” Hall said. “Some of the mistakes that his dad has made, he’s definitely learning from.”

Ultimately, Hall sees Reggie’s journey as something more useful, rather than a cautionary tale.

Source: Scott Gries / NBC

“He has a front-row seat to the trials and tribulations that life can put you through,” he said, “but also that you’re never beyond redemption, you’re never beyond change.”

Of course, learning life lessons from Reggie means Hall spends plenty of time opposite the comedic genius of Tracy Morgan, whose unpredictability apparently makes staying in character a struggle.

Source: Scott Gries / NBC

“There isn’t a day where I feel like we get through it without breaking at least once,” Hall said.

And trying to determine where Tracy ends and Reggie begins? Good luck!

“He isn’t turning anything on,” Hall explained. “He just completely envelops it.”

Once Morgan finds the joke, Hall said, he just keeps pushing.

“Every take, you’re gonna get something different, and it’s only gonna get more funny and more funny and more funny until it gets outrageously funny,” Hall said.

Getting a second season alongside Morgan, Erika Alexander, Daniel Radcliffe, and the rest of the ensemble is something he doesn’t take lightly.

“There’s so much instability” in acting, he said, but the show has given its cast “the faith and the stability” to keep doing what they love.

Season 2 of The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins airs Mondays on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.