Lil Baby Opens Up About His Political Growth And Why Voting Matters

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Lil Baby chopped it up with Posted On The Corner’s Incognito to discuss the importance of voting and how his perspective on politics over the years.

On Election Day, the Atlanta rapper was on the frontlines, encouraging young people to make their voices heard. Wham has made it a point to use his platform to influence the next generation, urging them to make informed decisions and stand up for that they believe in.

His commitment to speaking out was evident when he released The Bigger Picture in 2020 amid nationwide protests and growing calls for social change. The powerful record addressed police brutality and racial injustice, showing how the rapper was willing to use his voice to speak on issues affecting his community.

During a visit to Hot 107.9 in Atlanta, Baby opened up to Incognito about his political growth and realizing that encouraging people to vote can make a difference.

“Only thing I can do is I hope that me advising people to go out and vote make a difference. Every vote counts and I was one of the people that actually believed that voting don’t do nothing for us. But the more I grow and the more I understand politics and the community it actually does matter.”

Along with encouraging young people to get involved in the political process, Lil Baby is gearing up to release his next studio album, Fresh, on Friday. The project is led by “Dead Fresh,” produced by Pharrell Williams.

As Lil Baby continues to grow as an artist a voice in his community, he hopes his message inspire the next generation to get involved and recognize the power they hold at the polls.