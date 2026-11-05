Texas Turning Blue Has People Celebrating Across Social Media

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Social media is buzzing as people celebrate what they’re calling a historic moment for Texas. From excitement to hopeful reactions, Democrats and supporters are sharing their thoughts online about the possibility of the Lone Star State turning blue, with many seeing it as a sign of changing political tides.

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