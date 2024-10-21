Open in App
    50 Cent Explains Why He Would Poke Fun At Diddy Over The Years

    By Martin Berrios,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WbuIx_0wGpuRaR00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ES9RW_0wGpuRaR00

    Throughout his career 50 Cent has remained one of Diddy’s most vocal critics. In a recent interview, Fif explains why he would poke fun at the mogul.

    The G-Unit CEO recently interviewed with People magazine . While he discussed several topics during his sit-down, the entertainment publication got him to explain why he would tease Combs throughout his career.

    “Look, it seems like I’m doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven’t. It’s really me just saying what I’ve been saying for 10 years,” 50 Cent said. The “I Get Money” rapper went on to add, “Now it’s becoming more full-facing in the news with the Puffy stuff, but away from that, I’m like, ‘Yo, it’s just my perspective because I stayed away from that stuff the entire time, because this is not my style.’”

    While the two have been spotted hanging out from time to time, Fif maintained they only had a working relationship.

    “I wouldn’t call it a friendship because there wouldn’t be disappointment between us if we didn’t speak to each other,” he says. In 2006, things seemed to sour between them when 50 Cent, who was trying to sign Mase at the time, expressed his frustrations with Diddy on a diss track called “The Bomb.”

    Not only did 50 say Combs was stalling the deal but also alluded that the Bad Boy Entertainment founder had something to do with The Notorious B.I.G.’s murder.

    Diddy’s federal trafficking trial is set to commence in May. His previous attempts to secure bail have been denied.

    Photo: Andrew Chin / Getty

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    wilhelmina nutter
    1d ago
    just don't do what he did or you will land up in jail then prison
    View all comments
