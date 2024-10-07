Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Rickey Smiley Morning Show

    Piano Pioneers: 20 Black Musicians Who Also Excelled As Pianists

    By Keenan Higgins,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32z98k_0vxdzoHv00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mGp1s_0vxdzoHv00

    Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


    The sound of a piano can be transcending. From genre to genre, the infectiously soothing and sometimes even heartbreaking melody of keys being depressed alongside the simultaneous strike of strings has kept us in a musical chokehold since the early 18th century.

    Now in the 21st century, the piano has developed in ways that are completely shifting the technique in how the talented individuals who call themselves pianists are able to create those sounds that can easily tug at our own heartstrings. We got a cool reminder not too long ago by way of Casio as they celebrated the 20th anniversary of its fan-favorite Privia digital piano.

    As you can see below with the new PX-S7000, they’re celebrating the occasion with one seriously clean set of keys.


    RELATED: Little Known Black History Fact – Warren Shadd

    The festivities got us thinking about various times throughout Black music history where the piano played a significant role in the hit-making process. NYC rap king Nas and producer Salaam Remi for example transformed the centuries-old classic of “Für Elise” by Ludwig Van Beethoven into an uplifting banger in the early 2000s with his God’s Son single, “I Can,” by way of an unforgettable piano sample. Part of the appeal that even gave pop queen Adele crossover appeal in recent times has been those soul-baring ballads that often are accompanied by just her powerhouse voice and a piano playing. However, to really make the point clear, all you’ve got to do is look at how the grand (or upright!) instrument has created generations of our favorite Black music icons.

    From Alicia to Nina, Stevie to Johnny — Legend, that is! — Lenny to Lionel and a handful of pioneers in-between that even precede those aforementioned legends by decades, there are many examples of Black musicians who excelled as pianists as well. We put together a list of the grand greats for your listening pleasure, and we highly recommend using this as a starting point to do some digging in the crates on your own time and discover even more into this influential corner of our culture.

    Keep scrolling for a sonically pleasing lesson in Black music history with the piano by way of the many Black musicians over the years who made sure to show off their skills as an exceptional pianist as well:

    Alicia Keys

    Prince

    Ray Charles

    Stevie Wonder

    John Legend

    Fats Domino

    Nina Simone

    Lenny Kravitz

    Booker T. Jones

    Lionel Richie

    Aretha Franklin

    Nat King Cole

    Art Tatum

    Thelonious Monk

    Carmen McRae

    Bud Powell

    Count Basie

    Herbie Hancock

    Henry Butler

    Hazel Scott


    The post Piano Pioneers: 20 Black Musicians Who Also Excelled As Pianists appeared first on Black America Web .

    The post Piano Pioneers: 20 Black Musicians Who Also Excelled As Pianists appeared first on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Goin’ On Road But Still Around: Fousheé Announces Her First-Ever U.S. Headline Tour
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show1 day ago
    Sistah Sistah: 20 Celebrities Who Are Our Imaginary Big Sisters in Our Heads
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show5 days ago
    Did You Know?: These Black Celebrities Used To Be Teachers
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show1 day ago
    Hail Mary! Monet’s Best Looks From Season 4 Of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show6 days ago
    Style Gallery: Chloe Bailey, Jodie Turner Smith, Eve, & More At ‘Glamour UK’s’ Women Of The Year Awards
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show6 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Beyoncé Stars In New Levi’s ‘REIIMAGINE’ Campaign
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show7 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen2 hours ago
    A Spooky Sneak Peek: Ariana DeBose, Prime Video & Primero Latino Host A Screening & Curated Dinner Experience For ‘House Of Spoils’ In NYC
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show6 days ago
    The Jennifer Hudson Show Goes Viral for Creative Celebrity Greetings
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show6 days ago
    Right All Along? Wendy Williams Says It’s ‘About Time’ We Learned About Diddy
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show6 days ago
    Flavor Flav Slams ‘Daily Mail’ Over “Disrespect” Of Public Enemy
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show6 days ago
    Austrian Rapper Nancy Black Strikes Back At Racism Against The Roma People Via Rap Verses
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show1 day ago
    Horoscope of the Day, Tuesday, October 8th
    Devra Lee1 day ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    Sad Boys: Drake Talks About Former Friends Switching Up On Him
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show1 day ago
    New Study: Cannabis Leads To Improved Physical, Social, Emotional And Pain-Related Quality of Life
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily19 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Celebrating Sisterhood: 10 Ways to Strengthen your Relationship with your Sisters
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show7 days ago
    BackStory with Colby Colb: LL Cool J Discusses His Past, Present And Future In Rap
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show7 hours ago
    In Memory of Singer Jermaine Stewart: 27 Years After His Tragic Death by AIDS-related Liver Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Weekend Brunch at Home: Eggs in Hell
    M Henderson24 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    Nike Back To Business With Tom Sachs After Disturbing Allegations
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show7 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King10 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen4 days ago
    Cardi B Claps Back At Social Media Haters Commenting On Post-Birth Weight Loss
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show1 day ago
    Take Charge! How To Organize Everything In your Home
    Declutterbuzz15 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza17 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy