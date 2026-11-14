Seaford began its Nassau Conference IV football title defense with a frustrating loss to Lynbrook, which rallied from 11 points down to stun the Vikings in the opener.

But in Saturday’s rematch in the county semifinals at Hofstra, Seaford enacted its revenge.

Seniors Mikey Kofod (174 scrimmage yards) and Brady Falk both ran for two touchdowns, junior quarterback Finn Curry had passing and rushing scores, and the defense recorded its fourth shutout of the season as the Vikings rolled to a 37-0 victory.

“We wanted to come out firing and the shutout really shows what we’re made of,” said Kofod, who had a 10-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and a 27-yarder in the fourth. “We’ve wanted revenge ever since opening night and we’re pumped we got it. But there’s one more to go.”

Third-seeded Seaford (7-3) moved one step from a county title repeat and will meet No. 1 Floral Park (9-1) in the championship game Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Hofstra. The Knights, who edged the Vikings, 14-13, Oct. 24, are seeking their first county crown since 1976.

“Just an incredible team effort from top to bottom,” Seaford head coach Mike McHugh said. “Lynbrook is one of the teams we lost to during the regular season and the kids worked their butts off all week. They were really prepared. They executed what we worked on in practice, and it showed. Offensively and defensively, they played outstanding.”

No. 2 Lynbrook was riding a four-game win streak and beat Seaford, 24-21, Sept. 10. The Owls finished 6-4.

“Today we lost to the better team, but it no way does that diminish what this senior group was able to accomplish, bringing the program back to Hofstra two years in a row and setting a new standard,” Lynbrook head coach Dave Yaker said.

The Vikings scored on the game’s opening possession and never looked back. Kofod accounted for 72 yards on a drive capped by Falk’s 3-yard touchdown run.

Seaford’s first defensive series wasn’t too shabby either. Anthony Foglia, who had two sacks on the day, recovered a fumble around midfield to put Curry & Co. back to work.

Curry (10-for-14, 200 yards) connected with junior tight end Brock Conway on a 29-yard completion and senior Nick Paluzzi on a 2-yard touchdown and it was 13-0 four seconds into the second quarter.

“We came in here confident,” Foglia said. “We were locked in all week.”

Seaford extended its lead to 25-0 by halftime, beginning with a scoring drive that featured a 40-yard reception by Kofod on third-and-17 from its own 17, and a 34-yard grab by Paluzzi on the next snap. Those big plays led to Curry’s 2-yard touchdown run.

The Owls fumbled away the ensuing possession. Senior Vincenzo Casha had a strip-sack and junior Christian Ewald the recovery at the Lynbrook 33. Three plays later, Kofod was in the end zone.

“Michael Calvacca was our dude to start the season," McHugh said. "He got hurt and Kofod stepped right into those shoes. I don’t think we’ve skipped a beat at the running back position. He’s been masterful.”