When families choose a community, the quality of its schools matters. For years, East Rockaway has sometimes been judged by its small size, demographics and economic indicators compared with other southwest Nassau County school districts. But those measures tell only part of the story. What matters most is what students accomplish and the opportunities that are available to them.

East Rockaway is a close-knit village of roughly 9,500 residents covering 1.2 square miles, just 20 miles from Manhattan and served by two Long Island Rail Road stations. Its Junior/Senior High School serves 497 students in grades seven through 12, making it Nassau’s smallest high school. We are a diverse community committed to meeting the needs of every learner.

The class of 2026 achieved a 100 percent graduation rate, and every student who applied to a four-year college was accepted. Graduates pursue many paths, including college, trade programs, military service and the workforce. East Rockaway alumni have attended outstanding institutions including Harvard, UNC Chapel Hill, Binghamton, Northeastern, Fordham and Stony Brook. Success is defined not by one destination, but by preparing every student for what comes next.

Our academic opportunities continue to grow. Students outperformed state and national averages in 13 of the district’s 15 Advanced Placement courses. Ninety percent of AP students earned scores of 3 or higher, a 30-percentage-point increase over the past five years. Students have also earned Seals of Biliteracy and Civic Readiness, AP Capstone recognition and national recognition through Virtual Enterprise.

Preparing students for the future means more than test scores. Every teacher in the district has received Project-Based Learning training, helping students develop critical thinking, communication, collaboration and problem-solving skills with authentic challenges. The district also prioritizes the whole child through social-emotional and mental health supports, including the RULER program, Second Step and its partnership with Long Island Reach.

In a district this size, our dynamic teachers, counselors, psychologists, social workers and administrators work closely with students and families. Students aren’t lost in the crowd. They are known. That personal connection creates opportunities for students to take AP courses, compete on varsity teams, perform in a musical, play an instrument, join clubs and showcase their artwork.

Our students excel beyond the classroom. Visual-arts students have earned national and regional honors, while music students have achieved first-place finishes in band, orchestra and chorus. East Rockaway has been recognized as a Best Community for Music Education for 13 consecutive years.

Athletics reflect the same commitment. Student-athletes have earned 571 scholar-athlete recognitions over the past three years, and 21 of 22 teams achieved Scholar Athlete Team status in each of those years. The district also received the NYSPHSAA School of Excellence Award for academic achievement by student-athletes.

Students can earn college credit through partnerships with Farmingdale State, LIU, Nassau Community College, Syracuse University and the University at Albany. Barry Tech and Nassau BOCES offer additional opportunities to explore careers and develop practical skills.

East Rockaway’s strength extends across generations. Alumni are performing on Broadway, leading police departments, practicing law and medicine, teaching, serving in the military and managing businesses. Many return to serve the district as educators and staff members. Their decision to give back speaks to the lasting connection between our schools and the community.

No district is without challenges, and East Rockaway continues to strengthen instruction and expand opportunities. But its size and economic indicators do not define the potential of its students. Its greatest strengths are the people who support them, the opportunities they can access and the relationships that help them thrive.

For families considering where to put down roots, East Rockaway offers more than a convenient location and a close-knit community. It offers a school experience where children are challenged, supported and encouraged to discover their talents and find their place.

So perhaps the question isn’t, Why East Rockaway? but rather, Why not East Rockaway?

It’s a small district with big ambitions, a strong community and students who continue to demonstrate what opportunity, relationships and high expectations can accomplish. The work is far from finished. In fact, we’re just getting started.

The Rock has always represented resilience. Our students are showing us what that looks like. A small school doesn’t mean small dreams.

James DeTommaso is superintendent of the East Rockaway school district.