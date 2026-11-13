Hate has no place on Long Island. Neither does political intimidation, violence or the increasingly angry rhetoric that too often passes for public discourse. Whether directed at someone because of their religion, race, ethnicity or political beliefs, attempts to threaten, intimidate or dehumanize others must be condemned without hesitation or qualification.

That should not be a controversial position. Yet in an increasingly polarized society, even the simple act of condemning hatred has become selective. Too often, outrage depends on who is targeted, who’s responsible or which political, religious or ideological group is involved. That must change.

Recent incidents across Long Island offer a troubling reminder of how deeply bigotry and intimidation can affect our communities. Swastikas were discovered carved into seats aboard a Long Island Rail Road train on the West Hempstead Branch. In Merrick, a school district notified families about antisemitic imagery and writings involving a middle-school student. A swastika was etched into a window of the LIRR station in Inwood.

Meanwhile, anti-Muslim graffiti was reported at the construction site of the Islamic Center of Mastic-Shirley, and anti-Muslim vandalism was found on stop signs in Deer Park.

And in West Hempstead, a 29-year-old man was arrested after allegedly attempting to set fire to Young Israel of West Hempstead using a burning lawn sign. He faces arson and criminal mischief charges. Authorities had not publicly identified a motive in their initial account, and it is important not to presume one.

Not every incident has been classified as a hate crime, and allegations must be distinguished from facts. But the appearance of hateful symbols and messages at places of worship, schools, public transit facilities and throughout our neighborhoods should concern every Long Islander. These aren’t simply someone else’s problems. They affect the sense of safety and belonging that every community should be able to offer its residents.

The same principle applies to political intimidation. Suspicious packages sent to government offices, threats against elected officials and candidates, and the growing acceptance of threatening language as a legitimate form of political expression are all deeply troubling.

Disagreement is fundamental to democracy. Intimidation is not. We have spent years watching political frustration turn into personal hostility, with threats and weapons sometimes replacing words and debate. The consequences reach beyond those directly targeted. They weaken public trust, discourage civic participation and make it harder for people with different views to find common ground.

There is a dangerous tendency to view those outside our political, religious or cultural circles as something less than ourselves. That “othering” makes it easier to dismiss their concerns, excuse hostility toward them or remain silent when they are threatened. It happens across the political spectrum, and no ideology is immune.

Our elected officials, community leaders and residents all have a responsibility to reject that behavior. Condemning antisemitism while ignoring Islamophobia is not moral consistency. Speaking out against racism only when it affects our own community isn’t enough. And rejecting political violence only when it targets someone with whom we disagree is no meaningful defense of democracy.

That doesn’t mean we should avoid difficult conversations or disagreements. Quite the opposite. A healthy democracy depends on vigorous debate, peaceful protest, competing ideas and the freedom to challenge those in power. But those freedoms require us to recognize the humanity of others, even when we strongly disagree.

Anger and frustration are understandable in difficult times. Turning those emotions into threats, vandalism, violence or hatred is never acceptable. Those who cross that line must be held accountable, regardless of their ideology or whom they target.

Long Island is home to people of different faiths, backgrounds, cultures and political beliefs. That diversity should be a source of strength, not a reason for suspicion or division.

We shouldn’t have to agree on everything to agree on this: No one should fear for their safety because of who they are, what they believe or whom they support. There is no place for hate in our communities.