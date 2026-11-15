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Richmond
🛒 Richmond, VA Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Richmond’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from part-time leadership to full-time field roles. Here are several solid picks if you like working with people and staying on the move.
Customer Account Specialist
- Employer: ARM Global Solutions
- Location: Richmond, VA (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role supports customers in the film and packaging supply chain, handling calls, emails, and texts, plus scheduling pickups and tracking landfill-avoidance data. Good fit if you enjoy detailed work, logistics, and sustainability-focused service.
Store Co Director
- Employer: The Fresh Market
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $63,830–$75,000 per year
Lead store operations as the #2 leader, guiding multiple departments, coaching the team, and owning key financial goals. Comes with strong benefits, a big team to lead, and a focus on guest experience and food.
Operations Supervisor
- Employer: David's Bridal
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Range not listed (base pay range mentioned in posting)
Part-time management role where you coach a sales team, manage payroll and inventory, and keep customer service at a “five-star” level. Includes team bonus potential, early pay options, and discounts on products.
Merchandiser
- Employer: TSP Talent
- Location: Richmond, VA (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Field merchandiser role setting planograms, stocking shelves, and keeping displays on-brand for national retail partners. Great if you like hands-on work, moving between stores, and using mobile tools instead of sitting at a desk.
Retail Route Sales Representative
- Employer: Advantage Solutions
- Location: Richmond, VA area (travel between stores)
- Type: Not stated (ongoing schedule, Monday–Friday)
- Pay: $18–$20 per hour + performance bonuses (up to $2,000/year)
You’ll visit grocery and convenience stores to stock popular snacks, build displays, and partner with store managers. Monday–Friday hours, weekends and major holidays off, plus benefits and weekly pay options.
Store Team Leader – Retail Merchandising
- Employer: L.L.Bean, Inc.
- Location: Short Pump Retail Store, Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at $22.00/hour (market-based)
Lead merchandising and customer experience in an outdoor lifestyle store—planning floor sets, driving sales, and training the team. Good match if you love the outdoors, visuals, and coaching others.
Part-Time Manager
- Employer: Claire's
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed (paid at or above local minimum; final pay based on experience)
Part-time leadership role focused on sales, ear piercing, and fun, trend-driven customer experiences. Comes with strong employee discounts, growth potential, and a fast-paced, fashion-focused vibe.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for similar roles often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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