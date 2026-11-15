Richmond’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from part-time leadership to full-time field roles. Here are several solid picks if you like working with people and staying on the move.

Employer: ARM Global Solutions

ARM Global Solutions Location: Richmond, VA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports customers in the film and packaging supply chain, handling calls, emails, and texts, plus scheduling pickups and tracking landfill-avoidance data. Good fit if you enjoy detailed work, logistics, and sustainability-focused service.

Employer: The Fresh Market

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $63,830–$75,000 per year

Lead store operations as the #2 leader, guiding multiple departments, coaching the team, and owning key financial goals. Comes with strong benefits, a big team to lead, and a focus on guest experience and food.

Employer: David's Bridal

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Range not listed (base pay range mentioned in posting)

Part-time management role where you coach a sales team, manage payroll and inventory, and keep customer service at a “five-star” level. Includes team bonus potential, early pay options, and discounts on products.

Employer: TSP Talent

Location: Richmond, VA (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field merchandiser role setting planograms, stocking shelves, and keeping displays on-brand for national retail partners. Great if you like hands-on work, moving between stores, and using mobile tools instead of sitting at a desk.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Location: Richmond, VA area (travel between stores)

Type: Not stated (ongoing schedule, Monday–Friday)

Not stated (ongoing schedule, Monday–Friday) Pay: $18–$20 per hour + performance bonuses (up to $2,000/year)

You’ll visit grocery and convenience stores to stock popular snacks, build displays, and partner with store managers. Monday–Friday hours, weekends and major holidays off, plus benefits and weekly pay options.

Employer: L.L.Bean, Inc.

Location: Short Pump Retail Store, Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $22.00/hour (market-based)

Lead merchandising and customer experience in an outdoor lifestyle store—planning floor sets, driving sales, and training the team. Good match if you love the outdoors, visuals, and coaching others.

Employer: Claire's

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (paid at or above local minimum; final pay based on experience)

Part-time leadership role focused on sales, ear piercing, and fun, trend-driven customer experiences. Comes with strong employee discounts, growth potential, and a fast-paced, fashion-focused vibe.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for similar roles often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.