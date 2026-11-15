Richmond neighbors are giving away some nice free furniture today. If you can pick things up quickly, you could furnish a room for $0.

Item: IKEA round table

Condition: Not described in detail; check photos on the listing

Location: Near Manchester Bridge, Richmond, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple round IKEA table available for free. The poster notes it must be picked up today, so this is a good option if you need a small dining or work table and can move it right away.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Couch and matching ottoman

Condition: Some damage on the right arm of the couch; see photos in listing

Location: Turner Road, Chesterfield, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Matching sofa and ottoman set, free to anyone who can pick them up. The owner mentions the only damage they’ve noticed is on the right arm of the couch, and it’s first come, first served. Great if you need living room seating and have a way to transport both pieces.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Custom built sofa with down-wrapped cushions

Condition: Not fully described; check photos on the listing

Location: Alley in The Fan West, Richmond, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a custom built sofa with down-wrapped cushions, set out in the alley in The Fan and waiting for pickup. If you’re nearby and can load it quickly, this could be a very nice upgrade for your living room at no cost.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items like these tend to go fast, especially larger furniture. If you see something you like, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can, and be ready to pick up quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.