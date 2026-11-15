undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Richmond Right Now
Richmond neighbors are giving away some nice free furniture today. If you can pick things up quickly, you could furnish a room for $0.
IKEA Round Table – Needs Pickup Today
Item: IKEA round table
Condition: Not described in detail; check photos on the listing
Location: Near Manchester Bridge, Richmond, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Simple round IKEA table available for free. The poster notes it must be picked up today, so this is a good option if you need a small dining or work table and can move it right away.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FREE Couch & Ottoman – Must Pick Up
Item: Couch and matching ottoman
Condition: Some damage on the right arm of the couch; see photos in listing
Location: Turner Road, Chesterfield, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Matching sofa and ottoman set, free to anyone who can pick them up. The owner mentions the only damage they’ve noticed is on the right arm of the couch, and it’s first come, first served. Great if you need living room seating and have a way to transport both pieces.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Custom Built Sofa – Free in The Fan
Item: Custom built sofa with down-wrapped cushions
Condition: Not fully described; check photos on the listing
Location: Alley in The Fan West, Richmond, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
This is a custom built sofa with down-wrapped cushions, set out in the alley in The Fan and waiting for pickup. If you’re nearby and can load it quickly, this could be a very nice upgrade for your living room at no cost.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items like these tend to go fast, especially larger furniture. If you see something you like, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can, and be ready to pick up quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.