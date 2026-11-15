Richmond’s sales scene is busy right now—auto, tech, education, and industrial companies are all hiring. If you’re good with people and numbers, there’s a lot here worth a quick look.

Employer: EssilorLuxottica (Costa brand)

EssilorLuxottica (Costa brand) Location: Richmond, VA (field-based, heavy travel)

(field-based, heavy travel) Type: Full-time

Pay: $59,587 – $99,707/year + potential bonus/commission

Manage a territory selling Costa sport eyewear, visiting accounts, refreshing in-store displays, and training staff. Good fit if you have 2+ years of sales, like being on the road, and want strong benefits and brand-name products behind you.

Employer: EAB

Location: Richmond, VA (or DC/remote in U.S.)

(or DC/remote in U.S.) Type: Full-time

Pay: Base $74,500 – $136,500; on-target total $149,500 – $236,500 with uncapped variable

Senior-level consultative sales role selling research and advisory services to colleges and universities. Ideal if you have 6–8+ years in business development, love C‑suite conversations, and want mission-driven work in education with day‑one benefits.

Employer: EAB

Location: Richmond, VA (or DC/Minneapolis)

(or DC/Minneapolis) Type: Full-time

Pay: $65,000 – $80,000/year + bonus/incentive

Blend sales support + data in higher-ed marketing and enrollment. You’ll be the technical and analytics expert on the sales team, building data stories and tools that help win and grow accounts. Great for someone with 2–3+ years in sales/sales support and strong Excel/ETL skills.

Employer: Sheehy Auto Stores (Sheehy Ford of Richmond)

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $60,000 – $100,000+/year (base + commission)

Sell new and used vehicles with paid training, base pay plus commission, and clear growth paths. Good for both experienced auto sales pros and strong customer-service folks from retail, hospitality, or food service looking to switch into higher-earning sales.

Employer: Alfa Laval

Location: Richmond, VA (or Houston, TX; some remote flexibility)

(or Houston, TX; some remote flexibility) Type: Full-time

Pay: $100,000 – $125,000/year base

Own semiconductor accounts selling heat exchanger solutions, tracking trends, and growing market share. Best for someone with 5+ years technical or semiconductor sales, strong engineering/heat transfer knowledge, and interest in a global industrial brand with solid benefits.

Employer: Not listed (electrical/construction supply)

Location: Richmond, VA 23220 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $65,000 – $105,000/year

Work directly with electrical contractors on commercial construction projects—quoting, pricing, POs, deliveries, and change orders for switchgear, lighting, wire, and more. Great if you have 5+ years B2B sales and know (or want to learn) the electrical/construction space.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire across levels and love transferable skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.