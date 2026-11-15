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📣 Richmond, VA Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles From $60K–$230K+
Richmond’s sales scene is busy right now—auto, tech, education, and industrial companies are all hiring. If you’re good with people and numbers, there’s a lot here worth a quick look.
Account Representative – Sport Eyewear
- Employer: EssilorLuxottica (Costa brand)
- Location: Richmond, VA (field-based, heavy travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $59,587 – $99,707/year + potential bonus/commission
Manage a territory selling Costa sport eyewear, visiting accounts, refreshing in-store displays, and training staff. Good fit if you have 2+ years of sales, like being on the road, and want strong benefits and brand-name products behind you.
Partner Development Executive (Higher Education Research Sales)
- Employer: EAB
- Location: Richmond, VA (or DC/remote in U.S.)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Base $74,500 – $136,500; on-target total $149,500 – $236,500 with uncapped variable
Senior-level consultative sales role selling research and advisory services to colleges and universities. Ideal if you have 6–8+ years in business development, love C‑suite conversations, and want mission-driven work in education with day‑one benefits.
Solutions Engineer (Senior Manager) – Audience Generation
- Employer: EAB
- Location: Richmond, VA (or DC/Minneapolis)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $65,000 – $80,000/year + bonus/incentive
Blend sales support + data in higher-ed marketing and enrollment. You’ll be the technical and analytics expert on the sales team, building data stories and tools that help win and grow accounts. Great for someone with 2–3+ years in sales/sales support and strong Excel/ETL skills.
Automotive Sales Consultant
- Employer: Sheehy Auto Stores (Sheehy Ford of Richmond)
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $60,000 – $100,000+/year (base + commission)
Sell new and used vehicles with paid training, base pay plus commission, and clear growth paths. Good for both experienced auto sales pros and strong customer-service folks from retail, hospitality, or food service looking to switch into higher-earning sales.
Semiconductor Account Manager
- Employer: Alfa Laval
- Location: Richmond, VA (or Houston, TX; some remote flexibility)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $100,000 – $125,000/year base
Own semiconductor accounts selling heat exchanger solutions, tracking trends, and growing market share. Best for someone with 5+ years technical or semiconductor sales, strong engineering/heat transfer knowledge, and interest in a global industrial brand with solid benefits.
Account Manager – Commercial Construction Projects
- Employer: Not listed (electrical/construction supply)
- Location: Richmond, VA 23220 (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $65,000 – $105,000/year
Work directly with electrical contractors on commercial construction projects—quoting, pricing, POs, deliveries, and change orders for switchgear, lighting, wire, and more. Great if you have 5+ years B2B sales and know (or want to learn) the electrical/construction space.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire across levels and love transferable skills.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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