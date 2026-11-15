Richmond’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially in tech, finance, and construction. If you’ve got management experience, there are several roles here that can seriously level up your career and your paycheck.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Richmond, VA (plus Apex, NC / Atlanta, GA / Greenville, SC)

(plus Apex, NC / Atlanta, GA / Greenville, SC) Salary: $120,000 – $180,000 + bonus + full benefits

Type: Full-time

If you’ve managed ground-up wastewater treatment plant projects and have 5+ years in construction PM/GC work, this role comes with strong pay, 401k match, company vehicle or reimbursement, gas card, and full health benefits. Must be local or willing to relocate to one of the listed cities.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Richmond, VA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead large-scale data center electrical construction for a national contractor. You’ll own budgets, schedules, subcontractors, and commissioning on hyperscale and enterprise data centers, with benefits including PTO, medical, dental, vision, 401k, bonus, and potential relocation.

Employer: Capital One

Location: Richmond, VA

Salary: $187,300 – $213,700 + performance incentives

Type: Full-time

Senior role leading risk management for Business Cards & Payments, managing a team and partnering with executives on high-impact risk strategy and process design. Ideal if you have 7+ years in risk/financial services and strong program and people management experience.

Employer: Capital One

Location: Richmond, VA

Salary: $149,800 – $171,000 + bonuses/LTI

Type: Full-time

Join the Enterprise Payments team to improve how millions of customers move money. You’ll work across areas like authorizations, settlement, disputes, and pricing, using data and tech to scale payment experiences across platforms.

Employer: Capital One

Location: Richmond, VA

Salary: $149,800 – $171,000 + bonuses/LTI

Type: Full-time

Multiple openings across specialized Card product teams (e.g., Discover integration, Card Site, CreditWise, data modernization). Great fit if you like data-driven, customer-focused digital products and want to own strategy and roadmaps.

Employer: Markel

Location: Richmond, VA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Support Markel Insurance’s overall strategy through market research, competitive intel, and executive-ready presentations. Ideal for someone with 2+ years in consulting or similar strategy roles who enjoys working directly with senior leaders on growth and M&A topics.

Employer: Rosendin

Location: Richmond, VA

Salary: $177,900 – $233,500 + bonus, ESOP, benefits

Type: Full-time

Run an entire construction division P&L for one of the largest employee-owned electrical contractors in the U.S. You’ll set strategy, manage staffing, oversee project performance, and drive profitability, with strong benefits and employee ownership (ESOP).

Employer: Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU)

Location: Richmond, VA (Hybrid)

Salary: Up to $285,000 (commensurate with experience)

Type: Full-time, executive

Senior tech executive role leading high-performance computing, research data storage, and research networking for VCU’s R1 research enterprise. Requires a Ph.D. in a computational field and deep experience with HPC, AI/ML platforms, and federal compliance; preferred application deadline: December 31, 2026.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.