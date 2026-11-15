Richmond’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across the board right now — from new grad nurses to senior executives and travel clinicians. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Lakeside Health and Rehabilitation

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Part-time (days & evenings; full-time also mentioned)

Pay: $38–$43.45/hr + shift differentials, up to $10,000 sign-on bonus

Skilled nursing and long-term care role with flexible shifts, daily pay access, PTO, and tuition support. Great fit if you enjoy building long-term relationships with residents and want growth and CEU support.

Employer: CJW Medical Center – Chippenham Hospital (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.95–$49.42/hr

Lead lab operations, mentor staff, and keep accreditation and quality on track in a large acute-care hospital. Ideal for an experienced Med Tech ready for more leadership and strong HCA benefits.

Employer: CJW Medical Center – Chippenham Hospital (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time, paid year-long residency

Pay: $32.14–$48.20/hr

Structured 12‑month program with preceptors, simulations, and monthly education across multiple units (med-surg, trauma, burn, ortho, cardiac, and more). Designed for new RNs who want strong support transitioning into hospital practice.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Travel contract, 26 weeks, nights, 36 hrs/week

Pay: $2,603/week (package)

Night-shift RRT travel role with a 26‑week assignment and full travel benefits, including day‑1 medical and housing support. Good for respiratory therapists wanting steady hours and a longer contract.

Employer: Pinnacle Living – Hermitage Richmond

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time, 7pm–7am, every other weekend

Lead night-shift care in a senior living community focused on person-centered care. Offers rich benefits like double time on certain holidays, 6% 403(b) match, tuition assistance, and strong PTO.

Employer: CJW Medical Center – Tucker Pavilion at Chippenham Hospital

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Part-time / PRN

Pay: $18.69–$26.16/hr

Run 4+ therapeutic groups a day, complete assessments, and support behavioral health patients using art, music, or recreation therapy. Great for creative therapists who want hospital-based mental health experience.

Employer: HCA Healthcare – Chippenham Hospital / CJW Medical Center

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time, executive

Pay: $283,296–$424,944/year + incentives

Senior physician leader role overseeing quality, safety, medical staff affairs, and strategy across a large acute-care hospital. Best for a board-certified MD/DO with 10+ years’ clinical experience and prior CMO-level leadership.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Travel contract, 26 weeks, nights, 36 hrs/week

Pay: $2,957/week (package)

High-paying RRT travel contract with night shifts and nationwide placement options. Includes day‑one health benefits, CEU support, and a single dedicated recruiter.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Travel contract, 26 weeks, nights, 36 hrs/week

Pay: $2,680/week (package) + $600 travel bonus

Night-shift RRT role caring for patients with a wide range of respiratory conditions. Comes with day‑1 UnitedHealthcare coverage, PTO accrual from day 1, and guaranteed stipend if you’re called off.

Employer: ZOLL Cardiac Management Solutions

Location: Richmond, VA (field-based)

Type: Full-time, ~80% travel within territory

Pay: $50,000–$55,000/year

Field role visiting hospitals and clinics to support ongoing use of ZOLL cardiac devices and improve documentation and reimbursement. Good match if you like being out in the field, working with clinical teams, and navigating hospital workflows.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, nights, 36 hrs/week

Pay: $2,540/week (package)

Shorter 13‑week RRT contract with night shifts and strong traveler perks like day‑one health insurance, CEU reimbursement, and travel stipends. Nice if you want flexibility or to test out Richmond.

Employer: HCA Healthcare – CareNow

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.44–$25.30/hr

Hands-on urgent care role taking vitals, giving injections, assisting with procedures, and handling workplace injury visits. Good for MAs who want fast-paced clinic work with HCA’s full benefits and education support.

Employer: Affinity Home Health Care Inc

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Entry-level RN role with mentorship, focused on safe, evidence-based care and teamwork. A fit for new grads who want strong support while building assessment and medication skills.

Employer: Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Provide respiratory and cardiopulmonary care, manage ventilators, and respond to rapid/emergency situations. Great for RRTs who want a mix of technical skill and patient/family education.

Employer: Health Marketing

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Perform CT and diagnostic X‑ray studies while keeping patients safe and comfortable. Best for techs with CT/radiology credentials who like working closely with physicians and care teams.

Employer: MedSource Travelers

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Travel contract, 24 weeks, nights, 36 hrs/week

Pay: $2,701/week (package)

Night-shift travel pharmacist assignment with competitive pay and full benefits. Good for pharmacists who want to travel while keeping steady hours and strong support.

Employer: St. Joseph's Villa

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time, 3×12s/week, rotating weekends

Pay: $45/hr

Provide nursing care in a crisis stabilization setting, including assessments, meds, and coordination with psychiatric providers. Ideal if you’re an RN interested in mental health and community-based work.

Employer: EmpowerMe Wellness

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29–$39/hr

Lead a therapy clinic inside a senior living community while still treating as a COTA. Offers predictable schedules, leadership development, and integrated work across therapy and wellness.

Employer: EmpowerMe Wellness

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $44–$49/hr

Clinic leadership role for an OT who wants to guide a team, partner with community leadership, and still stay hands-on with residents. Strong benefits and clear paths into higher-level operations roles.

Employer: Life Line Screening

Location: Richmond, VA (traveling to community events)

Type: Full-time

Community-based preventive screening role doing carotid, AAA, and other ultrasound exams at mobile events. New grads welcome; no nights, Sundays, or on-call, plus bonuses and quick access to benefits.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon — Richmond healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.