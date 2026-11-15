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🏥 Richmond, VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings From $17–$400K+
Richmond’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across the board right now — from new grad nurses to senior executives and travel clinicians. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.
Registered Nurse (Part-Time) – Skilled Nursing
Employer: Lakeside Health and Rehabilitation
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Part-time (days & evenings; full-time also mentioned)
Pay: $38–$43.45/hr + shift differentials, up to $10,000 sign-on bonus
Skilled nursing and long-term care role with flexible shifts, daily pay access, PTO, and tuition support. Great fit if you enjoy building long-term relationships with residents and want growth and CEU support.
Technical Laboratory Coordinator
Employer: CJW Medical Center – Chippenham Hospital (HCA Healthcare)
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Full-time
Pay: $32.95–$49.42/hr
Lead lab operations, mentor staff, and keep accreditation and quality on track in a large acute-care hospital. Ideal for an experienced Med Tech ready for more leadership and strong HCA benefits.
New Grad RN Residency
Employer: CJW Medical Center – Chippenham Hospital (HCA Healthcare)
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Full-time, paid year-long residency
Pay: $32.14–$48.20/hr
Structured 12‑month program with preceptors, simulations, and monthly education across multiple units (med-surg, trauma, burn, ortho, cardiac, and more). Designed for new RNs who want strong support transitioning into hospital practice.
Travel Flight Registered Respiratory Therapist – $2,603/week
Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Travel contract, 26 weeks, nights, 36 hrs/week
Pay: $2,603/week (package)
Night-shift RRT travel role with a 26‑week assignment and full travel benefits, including day‑1 medical and housing support. Good for respiratory therapists wanting steady hours and a longer contract.
Charge Nurse LPN – 12-Hour Nights
Employer: Pinnacle Living – Hermitage Richmond
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Full-time, 7pm–7am, every other weekend
Lead night-shift care in a senior living community focused on person-centered care. Offers rich benefits like double time on certain holidays, 6% 403(b) match, tuition assistance, and strong PTO.
Expressive Therapist – Art, Music, or Recreation
Employer: CJW Medical Center – Tucker Pavilion at Chippenham Hospital
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Part-time / PRN
Pay: $18.69–$26.16/hr
Run 4+ therapeutic groups a day, complete assessments, and support behavioral health patients using art, music, or recreation therapy. Great for creative therapists who want hospital-based mental health experience.
Chief Medical Officer
Employer: HCA Healthcare – Chippenham Hospital / CJW Medical Center
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Full-time, executive
Pay: $283,296–$424,944/year + incentives
Senior physician leader role overseeing quality, safety, medical staff affairs, and strategy across a large acute-care hospital. Best for a board-certified MD/DO with 10+ years’ clinical experience and prior CMO-level leadership.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – $2,957/week
Employer: Vibra Travels
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Travel contract, 26 weeks, nights, 36 hrs/week
Pay: $2,957/week (package)
High-paying RRT travel contract with night shifts and nationwide placement options. Includes day‑one health benefits, CEU support, and a single dedicated recruiter.
Travel Flight Registered Respiratory Therapist – $2,680/week
Employer: Stability Healthcare
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Travel contract, 26 weeks, nights, 36 hrs/week
Pay: $2,680/week (package) + $600 travel bonus
Night-shift RRT role caring for patients with a wide range of respiratory conditions. Comes with day‑1 UnitedHealthcare coverage, PTO accrual from day 1, and guaranteed stipend if you’re called off.
Coordinator of Patient Administration
Employer: ZOLL Cardiac Management Solutions
Location: Richmond, VA (field-based)
Type: Full-time, ~80% travel within territory
Pay: $50,000–$55,000/year
Field role visiting hospitals and clinics to support ongoing use of ZOLL cardiac devices and improve documentation and reimbursement. Good match if you like being out in the field, working with clinical teams, and navigating hospital workflows.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – $2,540/week
Employer: Anders Group, LLC
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, nights, 36 hrs/week
Pay: $2,540/week (package)
Shorter 13‑week RRT contract with night shifts and strong traveler perks like day‑one health insurance, CEU reimbursement, and travel stipends. Nice if you want flexibility or to test out Richmond.
Medical Assistant – CareNow Urgent Care
Employer: HCA Healthcare – CareNow
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Full-time
Pay: $17.44–$25.30/hr
Hands-on urgent care role taking vitals, giving injections, assisting with procedures, and handling workplace injury visits. Good for MAs who want fast-paced clinic work with HCA’s full benefits and education support.
Entry-Level Registered Nurse (New Grad)
Employer: Affinity Home Health Care Inc
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Full-time
Entry-level RN role with mentorship, focused on safe, evidence-based care and teamwork. A fit for new grads who want strong support while building assessment and medication skills.
Registered Respiratory Therapist
Employer: Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Full-time
Provide respiratory and cardiopulmonary care, manage ventilators, and respond to rapid/emergency situations. Great for RRTs who want a mix of technical skill and patient/family education.
CT and Radiologic Technologist
Employer: Health Marketing
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Full-time
Perform CT and diagnostic X‑ray studies while keeping patients safe and comfortable. Best for techs with CT/radiology credentials who like working closely with physicians and care teams.
Travel Pharmacist – $2,701/week
Employer: MedSource Travelers
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Travel contract, 24 weeks, nights, 36 hrs/week
Pay: $2,701/week (package)
Night-shift travel pharmacist assignment with competitive pay and full benefits. Good for pharmacists who want to travel while keeping steady hours and strong support.
Crisis Services Registered Nurse
Employer: St. Joseph's Villa
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Full-time, 3×12s/week, rotating weekends
Pay: $45/hr
Provide nursing care in a crisis stabilization setting, including assessments, meds, and coordination with psychiatric providers. Ideal if you’re an RN interested in mental health and community-based work.
Clinic Director I – Licensed COTA
Employer: EmpowerMe Wellness
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Full-time
Pay: $29–$39/hr
Lead a therapy clinic inside a senior living community while still treating as a COTA. Offers predictable schedules, leadership development, and integrated work across therapy and wellness.
Clinic Director I – Licensed Occupational Therapist (OT)
Employer: EmpowerMe Wellness
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Full-time
Pay: $44–$49/hr
Clinic leadership role for an OT who wants to guide a team, partner with community leadership, and still stay hands-on with residents. Strong benefits and clear paths into higher-level operations roles.
Sonographer (Ultrasound Technologist)
Employer: Life Line Screening
Location: Richmond, VA (traveling to community events)
Type: Full-time
Community-based preventive screening role doing carotid, AAA, and other ultrasound exams at mobile events. New grads welcome; no nights, Sundays, or on-call, plus bonuses and quick access to benefits.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon — Richmond healthcare roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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