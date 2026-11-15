Richmond’s food scene is busy year-round, from campus dining to hospitals and local spots. Here are several solid front- and back-of-house roles hiring now.

Employer: Sodexo

Sodexo Location: Richmond, VA (Virginia Union University)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $17.25–$17.50/hour

Afternoon/evening shifts with some weekends/holidays. Entry-level role where you prep and serve food, keep stations clean, and get access to training, benefits, and growth paths.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $13–$17/hour (weekly pay)

Cook made-from-scratch dishes in a busy kitchen, learn new skills, and enjoy flexible schedules plus a path to move up.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $13–$17/hour (weekly pay)

Bake their famous fresh bread, follow recipes and sanitation rules, and tap into strong benefits like tuition help, insurance, and paid vacation after eligibility.

Employer: Henrico, Parham & Retreat Doctors' Hospitals (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $14.03–$18.94/hour (estimate)

Hospital-based food service role focused on cleanliness, organization, and safe food distribution, with a large benefits package (medical, PTO, 401(k) match, education support).

Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group

Schulte Hospitality Group Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $14–$16/hour

Keep dishes, equipment, and kitchen areas clean and organized. Offers DailyPay, health insurance options, PTO, holiday pay, and discounts through their savings marketplace.

Employer: Aramark (LifeWorks division)

Aramark (LifeWorks division) Location: Richmond/Goochland, VA – 15040 Capital One Dr

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $17/hour

Weekday-focused role (Monday–Friday, limited late nights/weekends) handling dishwashing, light maintenance, and sanitation, with benefits, PTO, and education assistance.

Employer: Nate's Bagels

Nate's Bagels Location: Richmond, VA

Type: 20–40 hours/week

20–40 hours/week Pay: From $16/hour

Cook and prep bagel shop menu items, keep a clean station, and support catering as needed. Includes 401(k) and paid time off for in-person work.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.