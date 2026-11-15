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Richmond
🍽️ Richmond, VA Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Richmond’s food scene is busy year-round, from campus dining to hospitals and local spots. Here are several solid front- and back-of-house roles hiring now.
Food Service Worker – Virginia Union University
- Employer: Sodexo
- Location: Richmond, VA (Virginia Union University)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $17.25–$17.50/hour
Afternoon/evening shifts with some weekends/holidays. Entry-level role where you prep and serve food, keep stations clean, and get access to training, benefits, and growth paths.
Line Cook
- Employer: Texas Roadhouse
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $13–$17/hour (weekly pay)
Cook made-from-scratch dishes in a busy kitchen, learn new skills, and enjoy flexible schedules plus a path to move up.
Baker
- Employer: Texas Roadhouse
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $13–$17/hour (weekly pay)
Bake their famous fresh bread, follow recipes and sanitation rules, and tap into strong benefits like tuition help, insurance, and paid vacation after eligibility.
Hospitality Associate – Food & Nutrition
- Employer: Henrico, Parham & Retreat Doctors' Hospitals (HCA Healthcare)
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.03–$18.94/hour (estimate)
Hospital-based food service role focused on cleanliness, organization, and safe food distribution, with a large benefits package (medical, PTO, 401(k) match, education support).
Dish Steward
- Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14–$16/hour
Keep dishes, equipment, and kitchen areas clean and organized. Offers DailyPay, health insurance options, PTO, holiday pay, and discounts through their savings marketplace.
General Utility Worker (Dish / Utility)
- Employer: Aramark (LifeWorks division)
- Location: Richmond/Goochland, VA – 15040 Capital One Dr
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17/hour
Weekday-focused role (Monday–Friday, limited late nights/weekends) handling dishwashing, light maintenance, and sanitation, with benefits, PTO, and education assistance.
Line Cook – Bagel Shop
- Employer: Nate's Bagels
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: 20–40 hours/week
- Pay: From $16/hour
Cook and prep bagel shop menu items, keep a clean station, and support catering as needed. Includes 401(k) and paid time off for in-person work.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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