Richmond’s engineering scene is busy right now, with big names hiring for high‑impact roles. If you’re in architecture, engineering, or CAD, these are worth a look.

Employer: LEGO Group

LEGO Group Location: Richmond, VA (supports VA & Monterrey, Mexico sites)

(supports VA & Monterrey, Mexico sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: $104,327 – $156,491

Lead electrical design for large industrial expansion projects in a global setting. You’ll run weekly technical meetings, manage contractors, enforce a strict safety-first mindset, and ensure designs meet LEGO standards and international codes. Role includes international travel, potential global relocation, and a strong benefits package with bonus, leave, insurance, wellbeing support, and hybrid work (up to 2 days from home).

Employer: HDR

Location: Richmond, VA (one of several possible office locations)

(one of several possible office locations) Type: Full-time

Salary (VA): $117,600 – $176,400

Senior leadership role guiding HDR’s coastal and navigable waterways practice across the company. You’ll lead federal feasibility studies, manage multidisciplinary teams, shape strategy for maritime and port projects, and work closely with USACE and other agencies. Requires a PE license, 10+ years of experience, and strong coastal/maritime background; comes with employee‑owner culture and a comprehensive benefits package.

Employer: Stantec

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary (VA range listed): $67,500 – $97,900 annually

Lead CAD work for Stantec’s Environmental Services team, focusing on right‑of‑way plats, environmental maps, site plans, and permit graphics. You’ll use AutoCAD Civil 3D, guide 2–4 junior CAD staff, and support permitting and approvals across the Mid‑Atlantic. Requires ~5+ years of drafting/CADD/GIS experience and comfort reading land plans; includes solid benefits and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.