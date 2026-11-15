Richmond’s transportation scene is busy right now—good news if you like driving, fixing, or moving vehicles. Here are several solid options, from entry-level to highly skilled.

Employer: CampusHaul LLC

CampusHaul LLC Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Part-time (in-person)

(in-person) Pay: $18–$25/hour + tips, weekly pay

This is active work driving box trucks and moving furniture for students and families. Flexible scheduling, fast onboarding, and lots of hours during peak move-in/move-out season.

Employer: Amerit Fleet Solutions

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$36/hour, weekly pay, full benefits in 30 days

Work Monday–Friday, 1:00pm–9:30pm doing maintenance and repairs on class 7–8 trailers. Comes with PTO, 401(k) match, boot allowance, safety gear reimbursement, and ASE bonuses.

Employer: Amerit Fleet Solutions

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$40/hour, weekly pay, full benefits in 30 days

Handle preventive maintenance and repairs on medium to heavy-duty diesel vehicles in a mobile/shop setting. Great for experienced techs (5+ years) who want strong pay, training, and nationwide advancement options.

Employer: Enterprise Mobility

Location: Richmond Service Center, 5741 Gulfstream Rd, Richmond, VA 23250

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 12:00pm–8:30pm (no weekends)

Monday–Friday, (no weekends) Pay: $29–$33/hour + $2/hour shift differential, overtime eligible

No flat rate—steady hourly pay while you handle repairs, recalls, and maintenance on newer vehicles across many brands. Strong benefits, paid manufacturer training, and clear promotion paths.

Employer: Westminster Canterbury Richmond

Location: Richmond, VA (senior living community)

(senior living community) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm with occasional evenings/weekends

Monday–Friday, with occasional evenings/weekends Pay range: $17.03–$21.58/hour

Drive residents and staff on and off campus, help passengers in and out, and mentor new drivers. Comes with strong benefits, PTO, retirement plan, and lots of on-site perks.

Employer: Protech Automotive Solutions

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time (paid apprenticeship)

Pay: Up to $25/hour, weekly pay

Get trained on advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) calibrations with benefits starting day one. Good fit if you’re 21+, have a valid license, and want to grow into a full calibration tech role in about 7 months.

Employer: AVL TRANS SERVICES INC.

Location: Based in Richmond, VA (OTR, on the road)

Based in (OTR, on the road) Type: OTR

Pay: $3,000–$4,000 per week, 70–75 CPM

Long-haul dry van with 700–800 miles daily average and 3–4 weeks out at a time. Offers fuel card, retirement plan, pet rider program, and paid orientation for experienced CDL-A drivers.

Employer: Co Lines Inc / KDA Logistics

Location: Richmond, VA (OTR, all 48 states)

(OTR, all 48 states) Type: Full-time, Contract (Lease-to-own)

Pay: $6,000–$9,000 weekly gross, clean checks often $1,000–$3,500+/week

Lease-to-own newer trucks with $0 down, no credit check, and no balloon payment. You choose revenue percentage plans, get fuel discounts, and can walk away from the lease if needed.

Employer: On The Fly Moving Guys

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: In-person (lead role)

In-person (lead role) Pay: $23–$29/hour (includes tips; training pay $22–$26/hour)

Lead a crew, drive non-CDL box trucks, and keep moves organized and stress-free. No Sundays, bonus opportunities, and a clear path to grow if you like leading and staying active.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while your applications are out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.