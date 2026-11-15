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Richmond
🚌 Richmond, VA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Richmond’s transportation scene is busy right now—good news if you like driving, fixing, or moving vehicles. Here are several solid options, from entry-level to highly skilled.
CampusHaul – Mover & Driver
- Employer: CampusHaul LLC
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Part-time (in-person)
- Pay: $18–$25/hour + tips, weekly pay
This is active work driving box trucks and moving furniture for students and families. Flexible scheduling, fast onboarding, and lots of hours during peak move-in/move-out season.
Trailer Technician / Mechanic
- Employer: Amerit Fleet Solutions
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30–$36/hour, weekly pay, full benefits in 30 days
Work Monday–Friday, 1:00pm–9:30pm doing maintenance and repairs on class 7–8 trailers. Comes with PTO, 401(k) match, boot allowance, safety gear reimbursement, and ASE bonuses.
Mobile Diesel Technician / Mechanic
- Employer: Amerit Fleet Solutions
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30–$40/hour, weekly pay, full benefits in 30 days
Handle preventive maintenance and repairs on medium to heavy-duty diesel vehicles in a mobile/shop setting. Great for experienced techs (5+ years) who want strong pay, training, and nationwide advancement options.
Automotive Technician – Full-Time
- Employer: Enterprise Mobility
- Location: Richmond Service Center, 5741 Gulfstream Rd, Richmond, VA 23250
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 12:00pm–8:30pm (no weekends)
- Pay: $29–$33/hour + $2/hour shift differential, overtime eligible
No flat rate—steady hourly pay while you handle repairs, recalls, and maintenance on newer vehicles across many brands. Strong benefits, paid manufacturer training, and clear promotion paths.
Senior Driver (CDL with Passenger Endorsement)
- Employer: Westminster Canterbury Richmond
- Location: Richmond, VA (senior living community)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm with occasional evenings/weekends
- Pay range: $17.03–$21.58/hour
Drive residents and staff on and off campus, help passengers in and out, and mentor new drivers. Comes with strong benefits, PTO, retirement plan, and lots of on-site perks.
Automotive ADAS Calibration Technician Apprentice
- Employer: Protech Automotive Solutions
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time (paid apprenticeship)
- Pay: Up to $25/hour, weekly pay
Get trained on advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) calibrations with benefits starting day one. Good fit if you’re 21+, have a valid license, and want to grow into a full calibration tech role in about 7 months.
CDL A Class Truck Driver – OTR
- Employer: AVL TRANS SERVICES INC.
- Location: Based in Richmond, VA (OTR, on the road)
- Type: OTR
- Pay: $3,000–$4,000 per week, 70–75 CPM
Long-haul dry van with 700–800 miles daily average and 3–4 weeks out at a time. Offers fuel card, retirement plan, pet rider program, and paid orientation for experienced CDL-A drivers.
Lease Purchase – Class A – OTR
- Employer: Co Lines Inc / KDA Logistics
- Location: Richmond, VA (OTR, all 48 states)
- Type: Full-time, Contract (Lease-to-own)
- Pay: $6,000–$9,000 weekly gross, clean checks often $1,000–$3,500+/week
Lease-to-own newer trucks with $0 down, no credit check, and no balloon payment. You choose revenue percentage plans, get fuel discounts, and can walk away from the lease if needed.
Team Lead – Mover/Driver
- Employer: On The Fly Moving Guys
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: In-person (lead role)
- Pay: $23–$29/hour (includes tips; training pay $22–$26/hour)
Lead a crew, drive non-CDL box trucks, and keep moves organized and stress-free. No Sundays, bonus opportunities, and a clear path to grow if you like leading and staying active.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while your applications are out.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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