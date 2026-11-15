Richmond’s HR scene is busy right now, with big names and regional players all hiring. If you’re ready to level up in people leadership, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Capital One

Capital One Location: Richmond, VA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Richmond): $138,100 – $157,700 + performance incentives

Partner with the Card Servicing Strategy leaders to drive people strategy, workforce planning, and core HR processes. This role is ideal if you have 3+ years in HR and client-facing/consulting work and want a strategic HRBP seat at a large, data-driven company.

Employer: Electrical Equipment Company (EECO)

Location: Richmond, VA (covers Richmond, Norfolk & Franklin; travel at least monthly)

(covers Richmond, Norfolk & Franklin; travel at least monthly) Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $95,000 + bonus potential

Own day-to-day HR for multiple Virginia locations, from recruiting and onboarding to employee relations, training, and engagement events. Great fit if you have 3+ years of HR experience, enjoy being on-site with teams, and like a mix of hands-on and strategic work.

Employer: Capital One

Capital One Location: Richmond, VA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Richmond): $209,500 – $239,100 + performance incentives

Lead a team in People Strategy & Analytics to shape how Capital One builds an AI-ready workforce. You’ll drive workforce strategy, build people analytics tools (attrition, retention, mobility, sentiment), and advise senior leaders—perfect for someone with strong quant + qual analysis skills and people leadership experience.

Employer: Carrier Enterprise

Location: Richmond, VA / Mid-Atlantic Region

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $130,000

Serve as a key HR advisor to the Region President and leadership team, leading performance management, succession planning, compensation, recruiting, and engagement across multiple locations. Best for HR pros with 5–7 years of progressive HR experience and multi-site support under their belt.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.