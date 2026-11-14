undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚌 Richmond, VA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving & Operator Roles
Richmond’s transportation scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you like big rigs, box trucks, planes, or heavy equipment. Here are several solid roles hiring around the city.
Diesel & Heavy Equipment Technician
- Employer: Qualdoc
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time, direct hire
- Pay: $24–$35/hour (depending on experience)
This role keeps heavy equipment, trucks, trailers, and cranes running. Good fit if you have 5+ years wrenching on diesel/heavy gear and don’t mind up to 50% travel and being on call for emergency repairs.
Class A CDL – Night Route (Sign-On Bonus)
- Employer: HandCraft Linen Services
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Listed as Internship (CDL driver role)
- Pay: $28.83/hour
- Schedule: 4 days – Sat–Tue, night route
Deliver linen carts to healthcare customers on a steady night schedule. Comes with medical, dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid birthday, plus uniforms and paid training.
Line Service Professional / Aircraft Refueler – Overnight
- Employer: Million Air
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt
- Schedule: 10pm–6am, includes weekends/holidays
Work on the ramp moving and fueling aircraft, caring for crew cars, and keeping the facility tidy. Entry-level with training; you’ll work outside in all weather and need to lift up to 75 lbs and pass a 10-year background check and drug screen.
(Duplicate Indeed posting for this same role not repeated.)
Store Driver (Part Time)
- Employer: NAPA Auto Parts
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Starts at $14.10/hour
Deliver auto parts around town, help in the store, and keep delivery vehicles in good shape. Comes with access to health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, stock purchase plan, and tuition help for eligible employees.
CDL A Delivery Driver
- Employer: US Foods
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Drivers earn an average of $90,000/year; base rate $24.50–$45/hour plus component pay
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, midnight–1am dispatch
Foodservice delivery with 100% touch freight and frequent stops. Strong benefits, safety culture, and steady hours for Class A drivers who can handle physical work and multi-temp environments.
CDL A Truck Driver – 1099, Home Every Weekend
- Employer: Blair Logistics
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor (lease purchase)
- Pay: Up to $3,500/week plus $5,000 sign-on bonus (percentage pay, 68–76% of linehaul)
Lease-purchase flatbed opportunity with weekend home time, preferred lanes, and no forced dispatch. Designed for experienced CDL-A drivers who want more control and a path to truck ownership.
Automotive ADAS Calibration Technician Apprentice
- Employer: Protech Automotive Solutions
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time, paid apprenticeship
- Pay: Up to $25/hour
Hands-on training to calibrate advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) using OEM specs. Benefits start day one, weekly pay, paid certifications (I-CAR, ASE), and a goal to move into a full technician role by month 7.
Dealer Exchange Driver (Part-time/As Needed)
- Employer: Haley Toyota Certified Center
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Part-time, on-call/as needed
Move vehicles between dealerships and handle paperwork while driving safely and professionally. Good fit if you have a clean license, can drive manual and automatic, and want very flexible, low-pressure hours.
Box Truck Driver
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: In-person (employment type not specified)
- Pay: $800/week
- Schedule: Mon–Sat, 7:00am start
Drive a box truck to shuttle appliance techs between jobs—no heavy lifting or installs. Great if you like early mornings, steady routes, and focusing just on safe, on-time driving.
Heavy Equipment Operator – Bulldozer Focus
- Employer: Gillies Creek Industrial Recycling
- Location: Richmond, VA (4200 Masonic Ln & area sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18–$25/hour, 55+ hours/week with overtime
Run a bulldozer (plus other heavy equipment) on busy construction and recycling sites, rain or shine. Comes with benefits, steady hours, and overtime, ideal for operators with 2+ years dozer experience.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar openings nearby. Keep your resume handy and apply while these are still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.