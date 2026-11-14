Richmond’s transportation scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you like big rigs, box trucks, planes, or heavy equipment. Here are several solid roles hiring around the city.

Employer: Qualdoc

Qualdoc Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Pay: $24–$35/hour (depending on experience)

This role keeps heavy equipment, trucks, trailers, and cranes running. Good fit if you have 5+ years wrenching on diesel/heavy gear and don’t mind up to 50% travel and being on call for emergency repairs.

Employer: HandCraft Linen Services

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Listed as Internship (CDL driver role)

Listed as (CDL driver role) Pay: $28.83/hour

Schedule: 4 days – Sat–Tue, night route

Deliver linen carts to healthcare customers on a steady night schedule. Comes with medical, dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid birthday, plus uniforms and paid training.

Employer: Million Air

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Schedule: 10pm–6am, includes weekends/holidays

Work on the ramp moving and fueling aircraft, caring for crew cars, and keeping the facility tidy. Entry-level with training; you’ll work outside in all weather and need to lift up to 75 lbs and pass a 10-year background check and drug screen.

(Duplicate Indeed posting for this same role not repeated.)

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starts at $14.10/hour

Deliver auto parts around town, help in the store, and keep delivery vehicles in good shape. Comes with access to health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, stock purchase plan, and tuition help for eligible employees.

Employer: US Foods

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Drivers earn an average of $90,000/year ; base rate $24.50–$45/hour plus component pay

Drivers earn an ; base rate plus component pay Schedule: Mon–Fri, midnight–1am dispatch

Foodservice delivery with 100% touch freight and frequent stops. Strong benefits, safety culture, and steady hours for Class A drivers who can handle physical work and multi-temp environments.

Employer: Blair Logistics

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor (lease purchase)

Pay: Up to $3,500/week plus $5,000 sign-on bonus (percentage pay, 68–76% of linehaul)

Lease-purchase flatbed opportunity with weekend home time, preferred lanes, and no forced dispatch. Designed for experienced CDL-A drivers who want more control and a path to truck ownership.

Employer: Protech Automotive Solutions

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time, paid apprenticeship

Pay: Up to $25/hour

Hands-on training to calibrate advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) using OEM specs. Benefits start day one, weekly pay, paid certifications (I-CAR, ASE), and a goal to move into a full technician role by month 7.

Employer: Haley Toyota Certified Center

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Part-time, on-call/as needed

Move vehicles between dealerships and handle paperwork while driving safely and professionally. Good fit if you have a clean license, can drive manual and automatic, and want very flexible, low-pressure hours.

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: In-person (employment type not specified)

In-person (employment type not specified) Pay: $800/week

Schedule: Mon–Sat, 7:00am start

Drive a box truck to shuttle appliance techs between jobs—no heavy lifting or installs. Great if you like early mornings, steady routes, and focusing just on safe, on-time driving.

Employer: Gillies Creek Industrial Recycling

Location: Richmond, VA (4200 Masonic Ln & area sites)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$25/hour, 55+ hours/week with overtime

Run a bulldozer (plus other heavy equipment) on busy construction and recycling sites, rain or shine. Comes with benefits, steady hours, and overtime, ideal for operators with 2+ years dozer experience.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar openings nearby. Keep your resume handy and apply while these are still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.