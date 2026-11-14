Richmond’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from entry-level brand work to six-figure leadership roles. Here are several solid options if you like talking with people, building relationships, and driving revenue.

Employer: Galls

Galls Location: Central & Southern Virginia (must live in area)

Type: Part-time / As-needed

Salary: Not listed

This flexible, field-based role is ideal for retired or active law enforcement, fire, EMS, corrections, or military. You’ll visit agencies, help with uniform and gear fittings, and build long-term relationships with public safety teams.

Employer: Triangle Fastener Corporation

Location: Richmond, VA (6529 Dickens Pl)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (commission + benefits, profit sharing)

You’ll be the first point of contact for walk-in, phone, and email customers in the construction supply world. Good fit if you like steady Mon–Fri hours, detailed order work, and supporting outside sales while earning commission and strong benefits.

Employer: Atlas Copco Group (BeaconMedaes)

Location: Remote in Virginia (Richmond-area welcome)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $66,360 – $82,950 annually

This is a technical B2B sales role selling medical and lab gas systems, with up to 75% travel. Great for someone with 3+ years of technical sales who enjoys calling on hospitals, labs, and engineers and managing a territory with strong growth targets.

Employer: Alfa Laval

Location: Richmond, VA (prioritizing Washington, DC market)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $108,000 – $120,000 annually

Lead external engagement and advocacy across energy, food, water, and shipping sectors. You’ll work with trade groups, policy and industry organizations, and internal leaders to shape Alfa Laval’s public profile and influence.

Employer: CONMED Corporation

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Independent 1099 distributor

Salary: Not listed (commission-based)

For experienced medical device reps in orthopedics or sports medicine with surgeon relationships. You’ll sell a broad ortho portfolio as an independent distributor, ideal if you already run or want to grow your own book of business.

Employer: **MARTIN*** (The Martin Agency / Omnicom)

**MARTIN*** (The Martin Agency / Omnicom) Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time (hybrid, 3+ days in office)

Salary: $110,000 – $175,000

Senior agency account leadership role focused on client management and growth. You’ll oversee major accounts, drive strategy, and partner closely with creative and media teams; best for seasoned agency pros.

Employer: Mission Realty brokered by REAL

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time (commission-based)

Compensation: Estimated $70,000 – $100,000 yearly

Mission Realty provides leads, training, admin support, and tech so you can focus on buyers and sellers. Great for new or newer agents who want a team environment, systems, and mentorship instead of going solo.

Employer: Lithia & Driveway

Location: Richmond, VA region (VA/TN/SC, regional travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $125,000

Act as a regional marketing partner for up to 25 auto dealerships, using data to drive sales, service, and loyalty. Good fit if you know automotive or performance marketing and like blending strategy, analytics, and field work.

Employer: USA Produce / GreenDock

Location: Richmond, VA (in person)

Type: Full-time, profit-based partner role

Estimated Pay: $30,000 – $60,000+ annually (no fixed salary at launch)

Help launch a local produce distribution company: sell to restaurants, deliver orders, and grow the customer base. You earn a share of gross profit and can build up to 40% ownership over four years—ideal for someone with restaurant or foodservice experience and a cargo van.

Employer: hhv

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level event and promo role where you represent brands at live events and retail activations. Includes paid training and is good for outgoing people who want to build communication and marketing skills.

Employer: Bon Secours Home Care and Hospice by Compassus

Location: Richmond, VA (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a healthcare marketing and outreach role, educating providers and the public about home health services. You’ll manage a territory, build referral relationships, and support growth for the home health program.

Employer: Kenmore Envelope Company

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve as the main point of contact for print/envelope clients, from quotes and artwork to scheduling and billing. Great if you have 2+ years in printing, graphic arts, or paper converting account management and like detailed, project-based customer work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Richmond employers often shape roles around the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.