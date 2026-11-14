Richmond’s building and housing scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like being out in the field or managing properties. Here are a few strong picks in planning & development you can jump on this week.

Employer: MBP (McDonough Bolyard Peck)

MBP (McDonough Bolyard Peck) Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$36/hour (base hourly rate)

On-site role inspecting VDOT/DOT transportation projects like road widening, bridges, utilities, and work zones. Good fit if you have construction experience, can handle field math (algebra/geometry/trig), and want strong benefits (100% employer-paid individual medical, dental, vision, plus 401(k) match and bonuses).

Employer: RDCL Services

Location: Richmond, VA (field-based)

Type: Contract (1099)

Pay: $125 per completed inspection; typical $500–$1000/day

Contract field work doing solar site inspections: drive to homes, take photos, document roof/structure/electrical in an app, and submit reports. You set your schedule, get instant direct-deposit pay per mission, and need a valid driver’s license, reliable vehicle, and comfort working independently.

Employer: SupportWorks Housing (Virginia Supportive Housing)

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead operations for supportive housing, handling rent collections, budgets, compliance (HUD/LIHTC), and staff supervision. Ideal if you have 5+ years residential property management, experience with Section 8 and tax credit housing, and want a mission-driven role with strong benefits (medical/dental/vision after one month, 403(b) with match, generous PTO and 14 paid holidays).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Richmond employers often consider related experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.