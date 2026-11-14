Richmond’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from hands-on floor work to leadership and lab-based quality roles. Here are several strong picks hiring now in Richmond, VA.

Employer: Jobot (for a growing aluminum casting manufacturer)

Jobot (for a growing aluminum casting manufacturer) Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $105,000–$125,000/year + ~15% bonus

Lead the entire casting department in a modern aluminum operation, owning safety, quality, output, and cost. Great fit if you’ve run a casting or foundry department before and want real influence as the plant scales.

Employer: PDS Tech Commercial, Inc.

Location: Richmond, VA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $28.00–$32.00/hour

Shifts: 12-hour 1st or 2nd shift, alternating schedules

Keep advanced, highly automated production equipment running at peak performance. Ideal if you have 5–8 years industrial maintenance (or technical training) and like troubleshooting mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, and pneumatic systems.

Employer: Ferguson

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–4:00 PM , overtime as needed

, overtime as needed Pay: $17.41–$26.11/hour + bonus/incentive eligible

Join a Fortune 500 distribution team handling order picking, forklift/cherry picker work, and stocking. Good match if you have warehouse experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady daytime hours with strong benefits.

Employer: Mondelēz International

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time, Regular

Full-time, Regular Schedule: 2nd shift, Mon–Fri, 3:30 PM–11:30 PM

Salary: $55,000–$60,000/year + bonus eligible

Work in food manufacturing quality, handling lab samples, records, and equipment checks for brands like Oreo and Ritz. Great for someone with strong computer skills, attention to detail, and interest in quality systems (HACCP, ISO, etc.).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Richmond employers are growing, and experience in one plant often opens doors to the next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.