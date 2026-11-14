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Richmond
🏭 Richmond, VA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
13 days ago
Richmond’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from hands-on floor work to leadership and lab-based quality roles. Here are several strong picks hiring now in Richmond, VA.
Casting Department Manager
- Employer: Jobot (for a growing aluminum casting manufacturer)
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $105,000–$125,000/year + ~15% bonus
Lead the entire casting department in a modern aluminum operation, owning safety, quality, output, and cost. Great fit if you’ve run a casting or foundry department before and want real influence as the plant scales.
Electromechanical Technician
- Employer: PDS Tech Commercial, Inc.
- Location: Richmond, VA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28.00–$32.00/hour
- Shifts: 12-hour 1st or 2nd shift, alternating schedules
Keep advanced, highly automated production equipment running at peak performance. Ideal if you have 5–8 years industrial maintenance (or technical training) and like troubleshooting mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, and pneumatic systems.
Warehouse Associate
- Employer: Ferguson
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–4:00 PM, overtime as needed
- Pay: $17.41–$26.11/hour + bonus/incentive eligible
Join a Fortune 500 distribution team handling order picking, forklift/cherry picker work, and stocking. Good match if you have warehouse experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady daytime hours with strong benefits.
Quality Technician
- Employer: Mondelēz International
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time, Regular
- Schedule: 2nd shift, Mon–Fri, 3:30 PM–11:30 PM
- Salary: $55,000–$60,000/year + bonus eligible
Work in food manufacturing quality, handling lab samples, records, and equipment checks for brands like Oreo and Ritz. Great for someone with strong computer skills, attention to detail, and interest in quality systems (HACCP, ISO, etc.).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Richmond employers are growing, and experience in one plant often opens doors to the next.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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