Richmond’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, with options from big law to fintech and Fortune 10 healthcare. If you’re in law, risk, or investigations, there’s likely something here that fits your lane.

Employer: Eckert Seamans

Eckert Seamans Location: Richmond, VA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $158,500 – $163,000

3–5 years’ experience in corporate transactions and commercial real estate. You’ll run deals end-to-end (acquisitions, sales, financings), have direct client contact, and get solid benefits including generous PTO, parental leave, and 401(k).

Employer: Troutman Pepper Locke LLP

Troutman Pepper Locke LLP Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $135,000 – $180,000

Lead and develop paralegal teams across Bankruptcy & Restructuring, Consumer Financial Services, and Finance & Banking. Great fit if you’ve managed large legal support teams and want a people-leadership role in a major firm.

Employer: Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval Location: Richmond, VA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $165,000 – $190,000

3–5 year attorney role managing a wide mix of litigation (commercial, product, employment, IP, environmental) plus regulatory and compliance work. You’ll advise leadership, manage outside counsel, and help shape legal strategy for a global industrial tech company.

Employer: Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval Location: Richmond, VA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $165,000 – $190,000

Transactional role for a 3–5 year attorney focused on drafting and negotiating a wide range of commercial and corporate agreements and supporting M&A and governance. Good match if you like contracts, deals, and building templates/playbooks.

Employer: Capital One

Capital One Location: Richmond, VA (remote-hybrid, within 50 miles of hub)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Richmond): $74,200 – $84,700

Investigate high-risk customers and account closing cases across the bank. Ideal if you have 2+ years in AML, fraud, or risk and want a work-from-home role with clear procedures and room to grow in financial crimes.

Employer: Markel

Markel Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $73,100 – $152,400 (range varies by location)

Handle complex professional liability claims (real estate agents, accountants, insurance agents, IT consultants, and more) from coverage analysis through resolution. Great for someone with 3+ years’ PL claims or litigation experience who likes technical coverage work.

Employer: McKesson

McKesson Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $129,800 – $216,300

Executive-level role leading enterprise IT compliance (SOX, SOC 1/2, HIPAA, PCI DSS, DSCSA). Best for a seasoned leader (13+ years’ experience) who can run audits, design IT controls, and partner with senior leadership in a Fortune 10 healthcare company.

Employer: Affirm

Affirm Location: Remote-first (open to Richmond, VA; U.S.-based)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (most U.S. states): $164,000 – $224,000

Senior commercial/tech transactions attorney role (5+ years) supporting global deals for a leading fintech. You’ll own complex agreements, build playbooks, and work closely with revenue and product teams; fully remote with strong benefits and equity.

Employer: Morgan & Morgan

Morgan & Morgan Location: Richmond, VA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Support trial lawyers with scheduling, filings, discovery, and client communication in a busy personal injury practice. Good entry-to-mid level spot if you have 2+ years’ legal/administrative experience and want hands-on litigation exposure.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on teams, flexibility, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.