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💻 Richmond VA Tech Jobs: Multiple High-Paying IT & Data Roles
Richmond’s tech scene is hot right now—lots of cloud, data, AI, and security roles with six-figure potential. If you’re in engineering, data, or cyber, this week’s list is worth a look.
Engineer 4, Cloud Operations Resilience Engineering
Employer: Capital One
Location: Richmond, VA (Hybrid)
Salary: $179,400 – $204,700
Type: Full-time
Lead cloud resilience and full-stack projects using AWS, microservices, and modern languages (Java, Python, Go, Node, TypeScript). Senior IC role with strong influence on long-term cloud strategy and engineering standards.
Senior Manager, Data Analysis – Enterprise Supplier Management
Employer: Capital One
Location: Richmond, VA (Hybrid)
Salary: $182,500 – $208,300
Type: Full-time
Run a data team shaping Capital One’s $17B+ third-party spend strategy. Mix of analytics leadership, data product strategy, and model validation with sponsorship available.
Full-stack Engineer 4, Agentic Orchestration
Employer: Capital One
Location: Richmond, VA (Hybrid)
Salary: $179,400 – $204,700
Type: Full-time
High-impact IC role building the AI agent orchestration layer for marketing. Heavy AWS, microservices, and modern JS/TypeScript with a focus on AI tooling.
Senior Manager, Full-stack Engineer
Employer: Capital One
Location: Richmond, VA (Hybrid)
Salary: $209,000 – $238,500
Type: Full-time
People leader role over multiple agile teams, driving cloud-native architecture and engineering strategy. Requires strong cloud background and 3+ years of people management.
Fabric Data Engineer – Data Security & DevOps Focus
Employer: Amentum
Location: Richmond, VA (US-Remote)
Salary: $110,000 – $130,000
Type: Full-time
Remote role focused on Microsoft Fabric, Azure, and data security. Great fit if you like building secure pipelines, CI/CD, and observability around Fabric/Lakehouse.
Senior Data Engineer
Employer: Argo (Clearbrook Holdings)
Location: Richmond, VA (On-site)
Salary: $116,382 – $138,414
Type: Full-time
Lead AI-first data engineering for a P&C insurer—Snowflake/Databricks, Python, SQL, and insurance domain data. 100% in-office with bonus and strong benefits.
Lead Engineer, Google Cloud
Employer: PwC
Location: Richmond, VA
Salary: $99,000 – $232,000
Type: Full-time
Manager-level Google Cloud AI/ML role leading Vertex AI, LLM, and RAG solutions for clients. Good for folks with hands-on GCP + generative AI delivery experience.
Business IT Security Officer
Employer: TECHEAD
Location: Richmond, VA (Remote)
Pay: $55 – $65/hour
Type: 1-year contract
Senior cyber/risk role advising on NIST, PCI, SaaS, Azure, and eCommerce security. Strong fit for CISSP/CISM-level pros who like executive-facing security work.
Cloud Production Systems Engineer
Employer: Meta
Location: Richmond, VA
Salary: $173,000 – $245,000 + bonus + equity
Type: Full-time
Own automation and tooling for hyperscale cloud data center operations across AWS, GCP, and others. 7+ years in large-scale production systems required; up to 25% travel.
Data Integration Analyst (ETL)
Employer: Virginia Department of Environmental Quality
Location: Richmond, VA (Hybrid)
Salary: $59,754 – $70,000
Type: Full-time (Agency-only)
Internal posting for current DEQ staff. Mix of business analysis, ETL, data governance, and tools like SQL, Tableau, GIS, and Python to support environmental programs.
OneStream Developer Senior Consultant
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Richmond, VA
Salary: $105,000 – $207,000
Type: Full-time
Senior consultant role implementing and integrating OneStream for budgeting and planning, mainly in government/public sector. Secret clearance required (or obtainable).
Data Engineer II
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Richmond, VA
Salary: $84,400 – $140,600
Type: Full-time
Hands-on data engineering with SQL, Python, PySpark and Palantir Foundry for USAREC. Active Secret clearance and 3+ years of data engineering experience needed.
Forward Deployed Engineer (Mid/Senior)
Employer: Salesforce
Location: Richmond, VA (Travel ~25%)
Salary: $88,970 – $287,910
Type: Full-time
Customer-facing engineering role building agentic AI solutions on Salesforce, Data 360, Snowflake, and Databricks. Great for engineers with LLM + consulting experience.
Microsoft D365 Sr Systems Engineer
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Richmond, VA (Travel up to 50%)
Salary: $116,000 – $229,100
Type: Full-time
Senior consultant focused on D365 F&O and Power Platform environment architecture, CI/CD, and Azure integrations. Strong fit if you live in the Microsoft ERP world.
Appian Solution Architect – Senior Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Richmond, VA
Salary: $124,000 – $280,000
Type: Full-time
Lead Appian BPM architecture and low-code automation programs, plus integrations with cloud and RPA tools. Senior Manager level with client leadership expectations.
Appian Solution Architect – Director
Employer: PwC
Location: Richmond, VA
Salary: $155,000 – $410,000
Type: Full-time
Director role setting Appian strategy across multiple clients, owning cloud/integration architecture and executive relationships. Heavy focus on business development and mentoring.
Software Engineer (Mainframe COBOL)
Employer: Haystack partner
Location: Richmond, VA
Salary: $96,700 – $145,000 + bonus
Type: Full-time
Maintain and modernize mainframe COBOL systems while supporting new features. Good pay, strong benefits, and support for certifications and tuition.
Full-stack Engineer 4 (Risk Tech)
Employer: Capital One
Location: Richmond, VA (Hybrid)
Salary: $179,400 – $204,700
Type: Full-time
Senior IC role in Risk Tech building cloud-native tools for real-time risk, AML, and compliance. Heavy Java/Python/Scala/Go, AWS, and modern engineering practices.
Full Stack Engineer 4 – Operational Risk
Employer: Capital One
Location: Richmond, VA (Hybrid)
Salary: $179,400 – $204,700
Type: Full-time
Another senior full-stack role in Risk Tech, focused on AI-powered GRC and operational risk tools. Strong fit if you like building ML-enabled risk platforms on AWS.
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in the ring while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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