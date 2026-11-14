Richmond’s tech scene is hot right now—lots of cloud, data, AI, and security roles with six-figure potential. If you’re in engineering, data, or cyber, this week’s list is worth a look.

Employer: Capital One

Location: Richmond, VA (Hybrid)

Salary: $179,400 – $204,700

Type: Full-time

Lead cloud resilience and full-stack projects using AWS, microservices, and modern languages (Java, Python, Go, Node, TypeScript). Senior IC role with strong influence on long-term cloud strategy and engineering standards.

Employer: Capital One

Location: Richmond, VA (Hybrid)

Salary: $182,500 – $208,300

Type: Full-time

Run a data team shaping Capital One’s $17B+ third-party spend strategy. Mix of analytics leadership, data product strategy, and model validation with sponsorship available.

Employer: Capital One

Location: Richmond, VA (Hybrid)

Salary: $179,400 – $204,700

Type: Full-time

High-impact IC role building the AI agent orchestration layer for marketing. Heavy AWS, microservices, and modern JS/TypeScript with a focus on AI tooling.

Employer: Capital One

Location: Richmond, VA (Hybrid)

Salary: $209,000 – $238,500

Type: Full-time

People leader role over multiple agile teams, driving cloud-native architecture and engineering strategy. Requires strong cloud background and 3+ years of people management.

Employer: Amentum

Location: Richmond, VA (US-Remote)

Salary: $110,000 – $130,000

Type: Full-time

Remote role focused on Microsoft Fabric, Azure, and data security. Great fit if you like building secure pipelines, CI/CD, and observability around Fabric/Lakehouse.

Employer: Argo (Clearbrook Holdings)

Location: Richmond, VA (On-site)

Salary: $116,382 – $138,414

Type: Full-time

Lead AI-first data engineering for a P&C insurer—Snowflake/Databricks, Python, SQL, and insurance domain data. 100% in-office with bonus and strong benefits.

Employer: PwC

Location: Richmond, VA

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000

Type: Full-time

Manager-level Google Cloud AI/ML role leading Vertex AI, LLM, and RAG solutions for clients. Good for folks with hands-on GCP + generative AI delivery experience.

Employer: TECHEAD

Location: Richmond, VA (Remote)

Pay: $55 – $65/hour

Type: 1-year contract

Senior cyber/risk role advising on NIST, PCI, SaaS, Azure, and eCommerce security. Strong fit for CISSP/CISM-level pros who like executive-facing security work.

Employer: Meta

Location: Richmond, VA

Salary: $173,000 – $245,000 + bonus + equity

Type: Full-time

Own automation and tooling for hyperscale cloud data center operations across AWS, GCP, and others. 7+ years in large-scale production systems required; up to 25% travel.

Employer: Virginia Department of Environmental Quality

Location: Richmond, VA (Hybrid)

Salary: $59,754 – $70,000

Type: Full-time (Agency-only)

Internal posting for current DEQ staff. Mix of business analysis, ETL, data governance, and tools like SQL, Tableau, GIS, and Python to support environmental programs.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Richmond, VA

Salary: $105,000 – $207,000

Type: Full-time

Senior consultant role implementing and integrating OneStream for budgeting and planning, mainly in government/public sector. Secret clearance required (or obtainable).

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Richmond, VA

Salary: $84,400 – $140,600

Type: Full-time

Hands-on data engineering with SQL, Python, PySpark and Palantir Foundry for USAREC. Active Secret clearance and 3+ years of data engineering experience needed.

Employer: Salesforce

Location: Richmond, VA (Travel ~25%)

Salary: $88,970 – $287,910

Type: Full-time

Customer-facing engineering role building agentic AI solutions on Salesforce, Data 360, Snowflake, and Databricks. Great for engineers with LLM + consulting experience.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Richmond, VA (Travel up to 50%)

Salary: $116,000 – $229,100

Type: Full-time

Senior consultant focused on D365 F&O and Power Platform environment architecture, CI/CD, and Azure integrations. Strong fit if you live in the Microsoft ERP world.

Employer: PwC

Location: Richmond, VA

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000

Type: Full-time

Lead Appian BPM architecture and low-code automation programs, plus integrations with cloud and RPA tools. Senior Manager level with client leadership expectations.

Employer: PwC

Location: Richmond, VA

Salary: $155,000 – $410,000

Type: Full-time

Director role setting Appian strategy across multiple clients, owning cloud/integration architecture and executive relationships. Heavy focus on business development and mentoring.

Employer: Haystack partner

Location: Richmond, VA

Salary: $96,700 – $145,000 + bonus

Type: Full-time

Maintain and modernize mainframe COBOL systems while supporting new features. Good pay, strong benefits, and support for certifications and tuition.

Employer: Capital One

Location: Richmond, VA (Hybrid)

Salary: $179,400 – $204,700

Type: Full-time

Senior IC role in Risk Tech building cloud-native tools for real-time risk, AML, and compliance. Heavy Java/Python/Scala/Go, AWS, and modern engineering practices.

Employer: Capital One

Location: Richmond, VA (Hybrid)

Salary: $179,400 – $204,700

Type: Full-time

Another senior full-stack role in Risk Tech, focused on AI-powered GRC and operational risk tools. Strong fit if you like building ML-enabled risk platforms on AWS.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in the ring while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.