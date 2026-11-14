Richmond’s HR scene is busy right now, with openings from mission-driven nonprofits to big-name consulting. If you’re ready to level up your people career, these are worth a look.

Employer: YMCA of Greater Richmond

YMCA of Greater Richmond Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000/year

Lead employee relations for a large, community-focused YMCA. You’ll handle complex ER issues, coach leaders, and shape policies, with strong benefits like medical/dental/vision, 12% employer-paid retirement, generous PTO, and a free family YMCA membership.

Employer: YMCA of Greater Richmond

YMCA of Greater Richmond Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $45,000 – $55,000/year

Own full-cycle recruiting for a mission-driven organization, from sourcing to onboarding. Great fit if you like high-volume hiring and building talent pipelines, with the same strong YMCA perks: health coverage, 12% retirement, PTO, and free family membership.

Employer: City of Richmond, Virginia

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Anticipated Hiring Range: $78,829 – $106,339/year

Senior-level role owning complex classification and compensation work for the City. You’ll run market studies, equity reviews, and pay structure analyses, with access to VRS retirement, tuition help, and other public-sector benefits.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Richmond, VA (consulting/travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Compensation Range (CO-based estimate): $116,200 – $229,100/year

Consulting role helping clients with workforce strategy and change management. You’ll design communications, training, and adoption plans, work with data in PowerPoint/Excel, and support large transformations at a top global firm.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.