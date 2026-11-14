Richmond’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, hospice, and vet care. Here are several solid roles, from new grad nursing to advanced practice and leadership.

Employer: UrgentVet

Location: Carytown, Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$75,000/year

Lead an after-hours small animal urgent care clinic (no overnights) and manage operations, team culture, and growth. Great fit if you have vet practice and people-management experience and like fast-paced, pet-first care.

Employer: VCU Health

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time, academic faculty (12 months)

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Join a growing pediatric ENT program at CHoR’s new Children’s Tower, with a mix of complex clinical care, teaching, and research. BE/BC, fellowship-trained candidates who enjoy academic medicine will find strong resources and multidisciplinary support.

Employer: VCU Health – School of Medicine, Otolaryngology

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time faculty (12 months)

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Academic general ENT role focused on broad clinical practice, resident/medical student teaching, and service on committees. Ideal if you want a balanced academic career with room for research and program growth.

Employer: Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc.

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Structured RN residency for new grads with precepted shifts, classroom education, and exposure to multiple specialties. Good option if you want strong mentorship while you build core acute-care skills.

Employer: Health Here

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Provide outpatient, evidence-based therapy and assessments for children, teens, and adults. You’ll do testing, individual/family/group therapy, and work closely with a multidisciplinary team.

Employer: CJW Medical Center – Chippenham Hospital

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.14–$48.20/hour (typical hire below midpoint)

Ortho/spine floor RN role with strong staffing support, robust education benefits, and a wide HCA benefits package. Great if you want to grow in ortho, trauma, and post-op care at a large Level I Trauma Center.

Employer: DaVita Kidney Care – Integrated Kidney Care

Home Base Listed: Richmond, VA (travel across Winchester/Front Royal/Harrisonburg/Staunton/Charlottesville hubs)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, no nights/weekends/on-call

Salary: $118,000–$135,000/year

Hybrid NP role doing comprehensive health evaluations and managing CKD/ESKD patients across multiple dialysis sites. Good for experienced NPs who like autonomy, travel within Virginia, and value-based kidney care.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions

Location: CJW Medical – Johnston-Willis Campus, Richmond, VA

Type: 13-week travel contract

Pay: $59.52–$70.08/hour

Mid-shift CT Tech travel assignment with guaranteed hours, weekly pay, and housing or tax-free stipend options. Ideal if you have at least 1 year acute-care experience and want high hourly pay for a short-term gig.

Employer: Global Technical Talent (GTT Healthcare Staffing Solutions)

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr nights)

Pay: $2,907/week

Night-shift Level I Trauma CT travel role for techs with 2+ years’ CT, Siemens, ARRT (R)(CT), and Epic experience. Comes with weekly pay and full travel benefits.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Richmond VA Medical Center

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time, GS-3 to GS-5

Salary: $40,359–$65,895/year

Day-shift (Mon–Fri, 5:30am–2:00pm) CNA role in outpatient mental health with no weekends or holidays. Strong federal benefits, generous paid time off, and a focus on safety checks, 1:1 observation, and group support for Veterans.

(Duplicate VA listing on Indeed not repeated.)

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Central Virginia VA Health Care System

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time, nights with rotation

Salary: $87,888–$160,905/year

Critical care RN role in the SICU caring for complex surgical patients with full VA Nurse Total Rewards (50 days PTO/year, pension + 401(k), federal insurance). Great if you want stable federal employment and high-acuity ICU work.

Employer: Bristol Hospice

Location: Richmond, VA (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$25/hour

Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm hospice CNA role providing personal care, comfort, and support in patients’ homes. Comes with strong benefits, mileage reimbursement, and a mission-driven end-of-life care culture.

Employer: VCA Pets First Animal Hospital

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$18/hour

Work four days a week in a long-established small animal practice, supporting doctors and techs with patient care, lab work, and client education. Good for someone with at least a year of vet experience who wants strong training and big-company benefits.

Employer: CareNow (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.44–$25.30/hour (typical hire below midpoint)

Clinic MA role in urgent care: vitals, injections, labs, splints, and coordinating employer physicals and work injuries. Backed by HCA’s large benefits package and education support.

Employer: Bon Secours Home Care and Hospice by Compassus

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time, leadership

Lead hospice clinical operations, supervise the IDT, and ensure regulatory compliance while still staying close to patient care. Strong benefits, bonus structure, and leadership growth for experienced RNs.

Employer: Avenues Recovery

Location: North Chesterfield (Richmond area), VA

Type: Part-time

NP/PA role in a detox and residential substance use treatment facility, focused on med management, labs, and close coordination with clinical teams. Offers 401(k) with match, HRSA STAR loan repayment eligibility, and a wide slate of insurance benefits.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.