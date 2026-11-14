Richmond’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. If you like fast‑paced work, tips, or steady hours with benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay range linked in posting (not listed in ad text)

Prep and bake high‑volume breads and pastries using Costco recipes. Great fit if you like early shifts, working with your hands, and want strong benefits (health, PTO, 401(k), stock plan).

Employer: Aramark (LifeWorks division)

Location: Goochland, VA (15020 Capital One Dr., easy commute from Richmond)

(15020 Capital One Dr., easy commute from Richmond) Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.00–$17.00/hour

Monday–Friday schedule with limited late nights/weekends, plus medical, dental, vision, PTO, and education assistance. Make coffee drinks, handle the register, and keep the bar area clean.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $12.77–$17.00/hour

Help servers, clear and reset tables, and keep the dining room moving. Weekly pay, restaurant discounts, and access to medical, dental, vision, tuition help, and paid vacation after eligibility.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $12.77–$17.00/hour

Entry‑level role rolling silverware and following safety and sanitation rules—no experience required, they’ll train you. Weekly pay and access to a strong benefits package after a year.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $13.00–$17.00/hour

Grill and broil steaks in a high‑volume kitchen. Good for cooks who know temps and love the line; weekly pay plus potential medical, dental, vision, tuition reimbursement, and PTO after eligibility.

Employer: Restaurant Services of the Outer Banks, LLC (Dunkin’ franchise)

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000–$60,000/year

Run day‑to‑day operations, lead the team, and drive sales and profits. Comes with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discount; needs at least 6 months of management experience.

Employer: Main street Dragon

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: $15.00–$50.00/hour (depends on experience, likely includes tips)

Mix drinks, chat with guests, and keep the bar stocked and clean. Must be 21+ with a bartending license/certification; offers flexible scheduling and an employee discount.

Employer: Restaurant Services of the Outer Banks, LLC (Dunkin’ franchise)

Location: 1017 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: $12.41–$15.00/hour

Make coffee and food, serve guests, and potentially step into a Shift Leader role. Flexible schedules, paid training, 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, and employee discount.

Employer: Get Tight Lounge

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.00–$18.00/hour

Keep dishes, tools, and the dish area spotless during busy late‑night service. Good fit if you like behind‑the‑scenes work, steady hours, and an employee discount.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through and apply while it’s fresh—hospitality roles in Richmond tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.