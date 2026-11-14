Richmond’s leadership job market is busy right now—especially in finance, tech, utilities, and healthcare. If you’re ready to move up, these roles span everything from data centers to housing programs.

Employer: Capital One

Capital One Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Richmond): $209,500 – $239,100 Lead product vision and strategy for Capital One’s enterprise data platform, managing a high-performing product team and partnering closely with tech and design. Ideal if you’re a senior product leader with strong data platform experience and people leadership.

Employer: Capital One

Capital One Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Richmond): $161,500 – $184,300 Drive high-priority HR strategy projects, run executive governance for the HR leadership team, and craft communications for senior forums. Great fit if you have 6+ years in strategic ops/consulting and are comfortable influencing executives.

Employer: JBW Federal (Kanaka Foundation company)

(Kanaka Foundation company) Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed Oversee commercial electrical construction projects from planning through closeout, including budgets, schedules, contracts, and team leadership. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package (health, dental, vision, 401k, pet insurance, Costco/Sam’s membership, and more).

Employer: The Weitz Company

Location: Richmond, VA (supporting Northern Virginia data center projects)

(supporting Northern Virginia data center projects) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed Senior construction leader role overseeing large data center projects, including contracts, risk, staffing, and client relationships. Best for candidates with 13+ years of construction project management and experience in data centers/industrial work.

Employer: Progressive (recruiting for an EPC client)

(recruiting for an EPC client) Location: Richmond or Charlottesville, VA (hybrid/remote flexibility)

(hybrid/remote flexibility) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $140,000 – $155,000 base + ~10% bonus Lead high-voltage substation projects from award through commissioning, managing budgets, schedules, and client relationships. Great for PMs with 3+ years in utility/substation EPC and strong schedule and financial management skills.

Employer: Drucker + Falk, LLC

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed Support day-to-day operations of a multifamily community, including leasing, move-ins/outs, resident relations, and basic accounting. Offers growth potential, paid leave, health/dental/life insurance, and 401(k).

Employer: Markel

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary Range (US): $91,400 – $190,500 Senior product role focused on drafting and managing insurance forms, supporting filings, and advising underwriting on new products. Good match if you know P&C insurance products and enjoy form language, compliance, and cross-team leadership.

(Duplicate posting also appears under a separate link; role details are the same.)

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone/Tires Plus network)

(Firestone/Tires Plus network) Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay Range: $23.00 – $35.94/hour Manage an auto service team, handle customer relationships, assign work, and drive sales and quality. Includes day-one medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, and ASE training support.

Employer: Google

Location: Richmond, VA (100% on-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (US): $132,000 – $189,000 + 15% bonus target + equity + benefits Own on-site program management for a Google data center campus—integrating schedules, managing risks, and running the site’s “rhythm of business.” Requires a bachelor’s (or equivalent experience) plus 2+ years in program/project management or data center operations.

Employer: PwC

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary Range: $155,000 – $410,000 Director-level role leading digital grid modernization service management for utility clients—owning service performance, incident recovery, and executive relationships. Ideal for leaders with 8+ years in tech operations/service management and utility or grid experience.

Employer: Virginia Community Action Partnership (VACAP) via Warren Whitney

via Warren Whitney Location: Richmond, VA (hybrid, statewide travel)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Full-time, exempt Salary Range: $75,000 – $95,000 Manage a $9.5M statewide weatherization and housing affordability program with 18 subgrantees, overseeing delivery, compliance, and partnerships in energy efficiency, solar, and home repair. Great for mission-driven leaders with grant-funded program and housing/energy experience.

Employer: US Fertility / Shady Grove Fertility

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Schedule: Mon–Fri 7:30 AM–4:00 PM (flex between 6:30 AM–5:30 PM), supervisor call every 4th weekend, rotating holidays

Mon–Fri (flex between 6:30 AM–5:30 PM), supervisor call every 4th weekend, rotating holidays Salary: Not listed Oversee daily operations of a fertility clinic office—staff supervision, patient flow, quality, and financial integrity. Strong fit if you have 3+ years in healthcare, prior supervisory experience, and want to grow in a mission-driven medical setting.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.