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Richmond
🛒 Richmond, VA Retail & Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
13 days ago
Richmond’s retail scene is busy right now – grocery, fashion, auto, and call-center style roles are all hiring. Good mix of entry-level and experienced spots, plus several jobs with solid benefits.
Retail Store Management – Richmond Area
- Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.
- Location: Richmond, VA (6303 W Broad St)
- Type: Full-time, Store Manager
- Salary: $75,940 – $94,920/year (salaried)
Run a multi-million-dollar Burlington store, lead assistant managers and associates, and own staffing, merchandising, and budgets. Good fit if you have 5+ years big-box or specialty retail management and want strong benefits, PTO, and growth.
Retail Store Management – Richmond Area
- Employer: Burlington Stores
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time, Store Manager
- Salary: $75,940 – $94,920/year
Same Burlington Store Manager role listed on Indeed – check this posting if you prefer applying off LinkedIn or want more application options.
Full-Time Store Associate
- Employer: ALDI USA
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time (30+ hrs/week)
- Pay: $19.50/hour starting, scheduled raises up to $21.50/hour by Year 5
Hands-on role stocking, cashiering, curbside orders, and cleaning in a fast-paced grocery store. Strong hourly pay plus 401(k) with match, health benefits, PTO, and paid parental leave for full-time staff.
Support Seasonal Brand Representative (5am–12pm)
- Employer: Altar'd State
- Location: Short Pump Town Center, Richmond, VA
- Type: Part-time, Seasonal
Early-morning fashion retail role helping guests, running the register, and keeping displays sharp. Nice if you love women’s fashion, want a generous associate discount, and need a 5am–noon schedule.
FT Center Store Associate
- Employer: Food Lion
- Location: 1100 Courthouse Rd, Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time, Grocery Center Store
Stock shelves, keep aisles clean, and help customers in the grocery department. Good entry-to-mid level grocery job if you like staying active and don’t mind lifting and working in different temperatures.
FT Deli Bakery Sales Associate
- Employer: Food Lion
- Location: 2949 Williamsburg Rd, Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time, Deli/Bakery
Serve customers at the deli and bakery, prep food, and keep the department clean and safe. Nice if you enjoy food service but want grocery-store hours and structure instead of restaurant chaos.
FT Center Store Manager (H)
- Employer: Food Lion
- Location: 6425 Iron Bridge Place, Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time, Department Manager
Lead the grocery department team, handle scheduling, ordering, shrink, and customer service. A solid step up if you have grocery experience and want leadership responsibility without running an entire store.
Merchandising Service Associate – Plant Service Lead
- Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.50 – $16.75/hour
Lead plant merchandising in the garden center: set displays, care for plants, update signage, and work with vendors. Great if you like outdoor work, plants, and light leadership without heavy sales pressure.
Bilingual Patient Accounts Specialist
- Employer: UHS (Atlantic Region CBO)
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time
Phone-based role helping patients and insurers with billing questions, documenting calls, and resolving account issues. Good match if you’re bilingual, detail-oriented, and want healthcare-style benefits and PTO in an office setting.
Store Supervisor – #884
- Employer: Sheetz
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time, Supervisor
- Pay: Base hourly + extra $1.50/hour for 10pm–6am, plus quarterly bonuses
Lead a convenience-store team, help with food prep, stocking, and customer service. Strong package with PTO, 401(k) match, stock ownership, tuition help, and full medical if you like fast-paced, late-hour work.
Collections Specialist
- Employer: Chaplin & Gonet, P.C.
- Location: Richmond, VA 23230 (near Willow Lawn)
- Type: Full-time, In-office
- Pay: From $42,000/year + collection-based bonuses
Law-firm collections role handling calls, skip tracing, and account follow-up under FDCPA rules. Good for someone with collections or claims experience, strong communication, and interest in legal/financial work.
Part-Time Store Cashier/Stocker
- Employer: ALDI
- Location: North Chesterfield, VA
- Type: Part-time (under 30 hrs/week)
- Pay: $19.50/hour starting, raises up to $21.50/hour by Year 5
Split role between register and stocking, with some shifts as early as 5:00am. Great hourly rate for part-time plus access to 401(k) and other benefits depending on hours and state.
Customer Service Associate – Temporary
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Part-time, Temporary
- Pay: $15 – $19/hour
Short-term retail role running the register, stocking, and helping in photo and web pickup. Nice option if you want flexible hours and a way to get into pharmacy retail.
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Superior Trailer
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time, In-person
- Pay: From $16/hour, about 40–45 hrs/week
Front-desk style role handling calls, walk-ins, orders, scheduling service, and light inventory/office work. Good if you like steady weekday hours, office tasks, and face-to-face customer service.
Experienced Floral Designer – Full-Time or Part-Time
- Employer: Vogue Flowers
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, In-person
- Pay: $20 – $22/hour (about 40 hrs/week for full-time)
Design arrangements for everyday orders, sympathy, weddings, and events in a busy local shop. Great creative role if you have 3+ years floral design experience and want a flexible, artistic job with PTO and 401(k).
Salesperson
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Part-time (can sometimes be full-time)
- Pay: $13.50 – $14.61/hour
Help DIY customers find parts, do simple installs (like batteries and wipers), and keep the store stocked. Nice fit if you enjoy cars, learning parts, and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple openings around Richmond.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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