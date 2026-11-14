Richmond’s retail scene is busy right now – grocery, fashion, auto, and call-center style roles are all hiring. Good mix of entry-level and experienced spots, plus several jobs with solid benefits.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc. Location: Richmond, VA (6303 W Broad St)

Type: Full-time, Store Manager

Salary: $75,940 – $94,920/year (salaried)

Run a multi-million-dollar Burlington store, lead assistant managers and associates, and own staffing, merchandising, and budgets. Good fit if you have 5+ years big-box or specialty retail management and want strong benefits, PTO, and growth.

Employer: Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time, Store Manager

Salary: $75,940 – $94,920/year

Same Burlington Store Manager role listed on Indeed – check this posting if you prefer applying off LinkedIn or want more application options.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time (30+ hrs/week)

(30+ hrs/week) Pay: $19.50/hour starting, scheduled raises up to $21.50/hour by Year 5

Hands-on role stocking, cashiering, curbside orders, and cleaning in a fast-paced grocery store. Strong hourly pay plus 401(k) with match, health benefits, PTO, and paid parental leave for full-time staff.

Employer: Altar'd State

Location: Short Pump Town Center, Richmond, VA

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Early-morning fashion retail role helping guests, running the register, and keeping displays sharp. Nice if you love women’s fashion, want a generous associate discount, and need a 5am–noon schedule.

Employer: Food Lion

Location: 1100 Courthouse Rd, Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time, Grocery Center Store

Stock shelves, keep aisles clean, and help customers in the grocery department. Good entry-to-mid level grocery job if you like staying active and don’t mind lifting and working in different temperatures.

Employer: Food Lion

Location: 2949 Williamsburg Rd, Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time, Deli/Bakery

Serve customers at the deli and bakery, prep food, and keep the department clean and safe. Nice if you enjoy food service but want grocery-store hours and structure instead of restaurant chaos.

Employer: Food Lion

Location: 6425 Iron Bridge Place, Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time, Department Manager

Lead the grocery department team, handle scheduling, ordering, shrink, and customer service. A solid step up if you have grocery experience and want leadership responsibility without running an entire store.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.50 – $16.75/hour

Lead plant merchandising in the garden center: set displays, care for plants, update signage, and work with vendors. Great if you like outdoor work, plants, and light leadership without heavy sales pressure.

Employer: UHS (Atlantic Region CBO)

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Phone-based role helping patients and insurers with billing questions, documenting calls, and resolving account issues. Good match if you’re bilingual, detail-oriented, and want healthcare-style benefits and PTO in an office setting.

Employer: Sheetz

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time, Supervisor

Pay: Base hourly + extra $1.50/hour for 10pm–6am, plus quarterly bonuses

Lead a convenience-store team, help with food prep, stocking, and customer service. Strong package with PTO, 401(k) match, stock ownership, tuition help, and full medical if you like fast-paced, late-hour work.

Employer: Chaplin & Gonet, P.C.

Location: Richmond, VA 23230 (near Willow Lawn)

Type: Full-time, In-office

Pay: From $42,000/year + collection-based bonuses

Law-firm collections role handling calls, skip tracing, and account follow-up under FDCPA rules. Good for someone with collections or claims experience, strong communication, and interest in legal/financial work.

Employer: ALDI

Location: North Chesterfield, VA

Type: Part-time (under 30 hrs/week)

(under 30 hrs/week) Pay: $19.50/hour starting, raises up to $21.50/hour by Year 5

Split role between register and stocking, with some shifts as early as 5:00am. Great hourly rate for part-time plus access to 401(k) and other benefits depending on hours and state.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Part-time, Temporary

Pay: $15 – $19/hour

Short-term retail role running the register, stocking, and helping in photo and web pickup. Nice option if you want flexible hours and a way to get into pharmacy retail.

Employer: Superior Trailer

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time, In-person

Pay: From $16/hour, about 40–45 hrs/week

Front-desk style role handling calls, walk-ins, orders, scheduling service, and light inventory/office work. Good if you like steady weekday hours, office tasks, and face-to-face customer service.

Employer: Vogue Flowers

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time or Part-time, In-person

Pay: $20 – $22/hour (about 40 hrs/week for full-time)

Design arrangements for everyday orders, sympathy, weddings, and events in a busy local shop. Great creative role if you have 3+ years floral design experience and want a flexible, artistic job with PTO and 401(k).

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Part-time (can sometimes be full-time)

Pay: $13.50 – $14.61/hour

Help DIY customers find parts, do simple installs (like batteries and wipers), and keep the store stocked. Nice fit if you enjoy cars, learning parts, and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple openings around Richmond.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.