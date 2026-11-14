Richmond’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options from hands-on field work to senior construction leadership. Here are several strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Eagle Fire Inc.

Eagle Fire Inc. Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $22 – $33/hour

This role is all about installing and servicing fire sprinkler systems on commercial and industrial sites. Strong benefits, paid holidays, tuition and NICET test reimbursement, and clear paths to grow in the fire protection field.

Employer: Crown Equipment Corporation

Crown Equipment Corporation Location: Richmond, VA 23219

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

You’ll troubleshoot and repair forklifts and other lift trucks, manage your own service van, and handle planned maintenance. Good fit if you’re mechanically minded with basic electrical/hydraulic skills and like working directly at customer sites.

Employer: Geosyntec Consultants

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $110,895 – $155,255/year

Lead environmental construction projects from the field, including contractor oversight, QA/QC, and schedule/budget management. Ideal for someone with 8+ years of construction management experience who wants complex, high-impact work and strong benefits.

Employer: TeamCraft Roofing Inc.

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $24 – $35/hour

Run local commercial and industrial roofing repair and re-roof crews, so you’re working close to home. Family-owned company, bonus potential, and medical/dental benefits for experienced roofers ready to lead.

Employer: CMTA, Inc. (a Legence Company)

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time, in-office (Mon–Fri)

Full-time, in-office (Mon–Fri) Pay: $110,000 – $140,000/year + performance-based bonus

Oversee specs, RFIs, submittals, and site inspections for high-performance building projects. Great match for someone with 10+ years in design or construction admin who enjoys coordination, documentation, and mentoring younger staff.

Employer: Chewning & Wilmer, Inc.

Location: Richmond, VA 23223

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Pay: $24.46 – $39.35/hour

Work on multiple large electrical projects around Richmond; 4+ years field experience preferred. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, and retirement plan for steady, long-term work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.