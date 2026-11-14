undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Richmond
🚧 Richmond, VA Construction Jobs With Multiple Skilled Openings
13 days ago
Richmond’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options from hands-on field work to senior construction leadership. Here are several strong roles worth a look this week.
Fire Sprinkler Fitter
- Employer: Eagle Fire Inc.
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22 – $33/hour
This role is all about installing and servicing fire sprinkler systems on commercial and industrial sites. Strong benefits, paid holidays, tuition and NICET test reimbursement, and clear paths to grow in the fire protection field.
Field Service Technician (Lift Trucks)
- Employer: Crown Equipment Corporation
- Location: Richmond, VA 23219
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
You’ll troubleshoot and repair forklifts and other lift trucks, manage your own service van, and handle planned maintenance. Good fit if you’re mechanically minded with basic electrical/hydraulic skills and like working directly at customer sites.
Senior Construction Management Professional
- Employer: Geosyntec Consultants
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $110,895 – $155,255/year
Lead environmental construction projects from the field, including contractor oversight, QA/QC, and schedule/budget management. Ideal for someone with 8+ years of construction management experience who wants complex, high-impact work and strong benefits.
Commercial Roofing Service Foreman
- Employer: TeamCraft Roofing Inc.
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24 – $35/hour
Run local commercial and industrial roofing repair and re-roof crews, so you’re working close to home. Family-owned company, bonus potential, and medical/dental benefits for experienced roofers ready to lead.
Senior Construction Administrator
- Employer: CMTA, Inc. (a Legence Company)
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time, in-office (Mon–Fri)
- Pay: $110,000 – $140,000/year + performance-based bonus
Oversee specs, RFIs, submittals, and site inspections for high-performance building projects. Great match for someone with 10+ years in design or construction admin who enjoys coordination, documentation, and mentoring younger staff.
Journeyman Electrician
- Employer: Chewning & Wilmer, Inc.
- Location: Richmond, VA 23223
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $24.46 – $39.35/hour
Work on multiple large electrical projects around Richmond; 4+ years field experience preferred. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, and retirement plan for steady, long-term work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.