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🔧 Richmond, VA Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
Richmond has steady demand right now for people who keep buildings, stores, and vehicles in top shape. If you like hands-on work and seeing instant results, these roles are worth a look.
Maintenance Electrician Technician – Manufacturing
- Employer: Sauer Brands, Inc.
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30.45–$44.45/hour
Industrial maintenance role working on production equipment—electrical, mechanical, pneumatic, and hydraulic. Good fit if you have 3–5 years industrial/electrical maintenance experience, can read electrical drawings, and want a higher-paying hands-on job in a manufacturing setting.
Duplicate listing also on Indeed: Maintenance – Electrician
FT Quality Assurance Associate (Store Cleanliness)
- Employer: Food Lion
- Location: 8006 Buford Court, Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Front-line store role focused on keeping the store clean, safe, and organized—sweeping, mopping, cleaning departments, and following sanitation and safety standards. Good for someone who likes staying active, helping customers, and doesn’t mind physical work on your feet.
Hospital Housekeeper PRN
- Employer: Henrico, Parham & Retreat Doctors' Hospitals (HCA Healthcare)
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: PRN / Part-time, as needed
- Pay: $14.03–$18.94/hour
Help keep hospital areas clean, safe, and infection-controlled for patients and families. You’ll sanitize rooms, hallways, and common areas and follow strict infection control policies. Good entry point into healthcare if you want flexible hours and strong benefits eligibility.
Hospital Housekeeper – Full-Time
- Employer: Henrico Doctors' Hospital (HCA Healthcare)
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.83–$20.77/hour
Similar duties to the PRN role but as a regular full-time position with access to HCA’s full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, tuition help, and more). Great if you want stable hours and a long-term path in a hospital environment.
Mobile Car Detailer
- Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
On-the-go detailing job where you travel to customers and clean, polish, and protect vehicles. Best for someone with some detailing experience, their own equipment, strong attention to detail, and a valid driver’s license who likes working independently.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; the good roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.