Richmond has a steady flow of people-focused jobs right now, especially in mental health, senior care, and youth programs. If you like helping others and being part of a community, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Metropolitan ARTS

Metropolitan ARTS Location: Richmond, VA

Richmond, VA Type: Contract

Pay: $22–$30 per hour

Work in a five-bed residential crisis stabilization home, supporting people facing mental health and substance use challenges. Roles include QMHP, Behavioral Health Technician, and Peer Support/Recovery Specialist, with duties matched to your credentials. Shifts vary, and there’s a focus on safety, recovery, and strong teamwork.

Employer: The Country Club of Virginia

Location: Richmond, VA

Richmond, VA Type: Part-time (15–30 hrs/week)

Help care for kids in a year-round Play Center at one of the top country clubs in the U.S. You’ll greet families, lead games and activities, and help with birthday parties and youth events, with set morning, evening, and weekend shifts. Great fit if you have experience with children and enjoy a polished, service-focused setting.

Employer: Commonwealth Senior Living

Location: Richmond, VA (4931 Ridgedale Pkwy)

Richmond, VA (4931 Ridgedale Pkwy) Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$17 per hour

Support the Resident Programs team by running daily activities, social events, and outings for seniors. This role includes helping plan programs, driving residents to appointments and events, and creating a warm, engaging environment. Full-time staff may qualify for medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.