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Richmond
🏗️ Richmond, VA Engineering Jobs with Multiple $75K–$185K+ Roles
13 days ago
Richmond’s engineering scene is busy right now—utilities, water, land development, and data centers are all hiring. Here are several solid roles, from entry level to senior leadership.
Distribution Protection Engineer (Senior)
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Richmond, VA (also Fort Mill, SC; Atlanta, GA)
- Salary: $94,300 – $155,500/year
- Type: Full-time
Lead protection work on utility distribution systems (34.5kV and below), including relay settings, DER interconnections, arc flash, and event analysis. Great fit if you’re an experienced EE who likes complex grid challenges and mentoring junior engineers.
Mid-Level Grid Modernization Engineer (Lead Professional)
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Richmond, VA (also Fort Mill, SC; Atlanta, GA)
- Salary: $107,600 – $183,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Own distribution grid modernization programs like FLISR, volt-var optimization, ADMS, and DER solutions. You’ll lead utility client work, guide project teams, and help shape WSP’s advanced distribution strategy.
Air Quality Engineer
- Employer: Trinity Consultants
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Salary: $78,000 – $88,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Use your engineering or atmospheric science background to handle air dispersion modeling, emissions calculations, and permitting for industrial clients. Good step if you have 2–4 years’ experience and want to grow in environmental consulting.
Entry Level – Environmental Engineering Consultant
- Employer: Trinity Consultants
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Early-career role focused on air quality permitting, modeling, and compliance. You’ll crunch emissions numbers, prepare permit applications, and learn the regulatory side of environmental engineering.
Civil Project Engineer – Land Development
- Employer: Genuine Search Group
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
PE-level civil engineer role leading commercial and residential land development projects. You’ll handle site layout, grading, utilities, stormwater, permitting, and mentor junior staff.
Field Engineer Internship 2027 (Heavy Civil)
- Employer: Allan Myers Inc.
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Pay: $23.00 – $26.00/hour
- Type: Full-time internship (3–6 months)
Hands-on field role supporting highway and infrastructure projects—scheduling, subcontractor coordination, materials, and reporting. A strong option for civil or construction management students.
Transmission Line Engineer
- Employer: Progressive (Specialist Staffing Group)
- Location: Richmond, VA (relocation possible)
- Salary: Up to $140,000 base + bonus
- Type: Full-time
Design overhead transmission lines (69kV–500kV+) using PLS-CADD for routing, sag/tension, and clearances. Ideal if you have 3+ years in transmission and want utility/renewables grid work.
Senior Water/Wastewater Project Manager
- Employer: CHA Consulting, Inc.
- Location: Richmond, VA (or Blacksburg, VA)
- Salary: $150,000 – $185,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Lead complex municipal water and wastewater projects from planning through construction. You’ll manage clients, budgets, and multidisciplinary teams—PE and deep water/wastewater experience required.
Instrumentation & Controls Engineer SME – Hyperscale Data Centers
- Employer: Jacobs
- Location: Richmond, VA (or any U.S. city near a Jacobs office)
- Salary: $139,200 – $232,600/year
- Type: Full-time
Senior PE-level SME role guiding BAS/ICS/SCADA/EPMS for large data centers. You’ll set controls strategy, mentor teams, and lead high-impact, mission-critical projects with heavy client interaction.
Design Engineer (Process / Design Lead)
- Employer: Finitetek
- Location: Richmond, VA (in person)
- Salary: $75,000 – $85,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Lead process design for capital projects in life sciences and similar regulated industries. You’ll own PFDs/P&IDs, sizing, safety devices, and mentor engineers on FEED through detailed design.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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