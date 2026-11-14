Richmond’s engineering scene is busy right now—utilities, water, land development, and data centers are all hiring. Here are several solid roles, from entry level to senior leadership.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Richmond, VA (also Fort Mill, SC; Atlanta, GA)

(also Fort Mill, SC; Atlanta, GA) Salary: $94,300 – $155,500/year

Type: Full-time

Lead protection work on utility distribution systems (34.5kV and below), including relay settings, DER interconnections, arc flash, and event analysis. Great fit if you’re an experienced EE who likes complex grid challenges and mentoring junior engineers.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Richmond, VA (also Fort Mill, SC; Atlanta, GA)

(also Fort Mill, SC; Atlanta, GA) Salary: $107,600 – $183,000/year

Type: Full-time

Own distribution grid modernization programs like FLISR, volt-var optimization, ADMS, and DER solutions. You’ll lead utility client work, guide project teams, and help shape WSP’s advanced distribution strategy.

Employer: Trinity Consultants

Location: Richmond, VA

Salary: $78,000 – $88,000/year

Type: Full-time

Use your engineering or atmospheric science background to handle air dispersion modeling, emissions calculations, and permitting for industrial clients. Good step if you have 2–4 years’ experience and want to grow in environmental consulting.

Employer: Trinity Consultants

Location: Richmond, VA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Early-career role focused on air quality permitting, modeling, and compliance. You’ll crunch emissions numbers, prepare permit applications, and learn the regulatory side of environmental engineering.

Employer: Genuine Search Group

Location: Richmond, VA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

PE-level civil engineer role leading commercial and residential land development projects. You’ll handle site layout, grading, utilities, stormwater, permitting, and mentor junior staff.

Employer: Allan Myers Inc.

Location: Richmond, VA

Pay: $23.00 – $26.00/hour

Type: Full-time internship (3–6 months)

Hands-on field role supporting highway and infrastructure projects—scheduling, subcontractor coordination, materials, and reporting. A strong option for civil or construction management students.

Employer: Progressive (Specialist Staffing Group)

(Specialist Staffing Group) Location: Richmond, VA (relocation possible)

(relocation possible) Salary: Up to $140,000 base + bonus

Type: Full-time

Design overhead transmission lines (69kV–500kV+) using PLS-CADD for routing, sag/tension, and clearances. Ideal if you have 3+ years in transmission and want utility/renewables grid work.

Employer: CHA Consulting, Inc.

Location: Richmond, VA (or Blacksburg, VA)

(or Blacksburg, VA) Salary: $150,000 – $185,000/year

Type: Full-time

Lead complex municipal water and wastewater projects from planning through construction. You’ll manage clients, budgets, and multidisciplinary teams—PE and deep water/wastewater experience required.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Richmond, VA (or any U.S. city near a Jacobs office)

(or any U.S. city near a Jacobs office) Salary: $139,200 – $232,600/year

Type: Full-time

Senior PE-level SME role guiding BAS/ICS/SCADA/EPMS for large data centers. You’ll set controls strategy, mentor teams, and lead high-impact, mission-critical projects with heavy client interaction.

Employer: Finitetek

Location: Richmond, VA (in person)

Salary: $75,000 – $85,000/year

Type: Full-time

Lead process design for capital projects in life sciences and similar regulated industries. You’ll own PFDs/P&IDs, sizing, safety devices, and mentor engineers on FEED through detailed design.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.