Richmond’s admin scene is busy right now—good mix of office, construction, and healthcare front desk roles. If you’re organized and people-focused, these are worth a look.

Employer: Siemens

Siemens Location: Richmond, VA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,375 – $69,214/year

Support branch leaders and staff, handle calendars, events, vendors, mail, and office operations for a global tech company. Great fit if you like being the go-to person for everything from onboarding to safety and customer experience.

Employer: ColonialWebb

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Approximately 30 hours/week (may grow to full-time)

Pay: $32–$34/hour

Support the President and VP of Construction with calendars, travel, events, and onboarding. Solid hourly pay, strong benefits, and room to grow as the role potentially expands to full-time.

Employer: O’Hagan Meyer

Location: Richmond, VA (in-office 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role in a busy law firm—greet clients, manage phones and conference rooms, handle mail, filings, and general admin tasks. Good option if you’re personable, like a professional office setting, and want strong benefits.

Employer: Ultimate Dental Group

Location: Richmond, VA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$24/hour

Be the first smile patients see—check-in, phones, scheduling, insurance verification, and payments in a busy dental office. Ideal if you already have at least 1 year of dental front desk experience and like a patient-facing role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and Richmond employers are hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.