Richmond’s finance scene is busy right now—banks, tech, nonprofits, and manufacturers are all hiring. If you’ve got accounting, FP&A, or payroll skills, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Markel

Markel Location: Richmond, VA (Fortune 500 insurer)

(Fortune 500 insurer) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $118,960 – $204,490 + annual incentive plan

Lead corporate FP&A, own budgeting/forecasting, incentive plan calculations, and executive/board reporting while managing an analyst team. Great fit if you have 8+ years’ experience, strong modeling skills, and want a high-impact leadership role.

Employer: New Horizon Bank

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Senior commercial credit role underwriting complex loans, partnering closely with lenders, and shaping loan structures and risk strategy. Ideal for someone with 7–10+ years’ commercial underwriting who likes creative deal structuring and direct impact on portfolio quality.

Employer: Silgan Dispensing

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: From $165,000 + annual bonus

Own global consolidations and financial reporting for a complex international manufacturing business, working with teams across multiple continents and a public parent. Best for a CPA with Big 4/public company experience who enjoys technical accounting and global work.

Employer: Eagle Fire Inc.

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $60,000 – $70,000

Handle full-cycle AP, vendor payments, reconciliations, and credit card administration for a growing fire protection company. Good match if you have 3+ years’ AP experience, like detailed work, and want stability plus room to grow.

Employer: Confidential via gpac

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

AP role with a well-established homebuilder, focused on invoices, vendor payments, reconciliations, and tax/1099 support. Great if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with vendors and subs, and interested in the homebuilding/construction space.

Employer: Cherry Bekaert

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time (consulting, some travel)

Full-time (consulting, some travel) Salary: $106,900 – $171,000 + bonus & benefits

Lead finance transformation projects (Lead-to-Cash, Source-to-Pay, FP&A, etc.) for clients, managing teams and working directly with CFO organizations. Ideal for someone with 6+ years in public accounting/consulting/finance who enjoys project work and process improvement.

Employer: Intuit (QuickBooks Capital)

Location: Richmond, VA (listed among locations)

(listed among locations) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Expected base ranges listed for other markets (e.g., $187,000 – $270,000 depending on location); Richmond-specific range not provided

Lead loss forecasting for a fast-growing SMB lending business, building models, analyzing portfolio performance, and partnering with credit, capital markets, and finance. Best for a quant-heavy analyst (7+ years) with Python/R, SQL, and lending/fintech risk experience.

Employer: Capital One

Location: Richmond, VA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Richmond): $109,900 – $125,400 + performance incentives

Support a high-growth software business with P&L ownership, variance analysis, and modeling for new products and pricing. Great for someone with 3–4+ years of financial analysis/modeling who likes tech, strategy, and executive-facing work.

Employer: YMCA of Greater Richmond

Location: Richmond, VA (hybrid – in office 1 day/week)

(hybrid – in office 1 day/week) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $70,000

Lead payroll for nearly 3,000 employees, overseeing payroll tax, reporting, FMLA/leave, and a small team. A strong fit if you have 5+ years of payroll leadership, enjoy systems and compliance, and want mission-driven work with rich benefits (12% retirement, PTO, free family membership).

Employer: Carpenter Company

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Corporate collections role handling past-due accounts, customer outreach, and coordination with sales and credit leadership. Good entry-to-mid option if you have 1+ year in credit/collections, strong communication skills, and like problem-solving with customers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Richmond employers are clearly investing in finance talent right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.