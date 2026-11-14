undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Richmond
💰 Richmond, VA Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles From $60K–$200K+
13 days ago
Richmond’s finance scene is busy right now—banks, tech, nonprofits, and manufacturers are all hiring. If you’ve got accounting, FP&A, or payroll skills, this is a good moment to make a move.
Associate Director, Central FP&A
- Employer: Markel
- Location: Richmond, VA (Fortune 500 insurer)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $118,960 – $204,490 + annual incentive plan
Lead corporate FP&A, own budgeting/forecasting, incentive plan calculations, and executive/board reporting while managing an analyst team. Great fit if you have 8+ years’ experience, strong modeling skills, and want a high-impact leadership role.
Underwriter III
- Employer: New Horizon Bank
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior commercial credit role underwriting complex loans, partnering closely with lenders, and shaping loan structures and risk strategy. Ideal for someone with 7–10+ years’ commercial underwriting who likes creative deal structuring and direct impact on portfolio quality.
Director of Financial Reporting
- Employer: Silgan Dispensing
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $165,000 + annual bonus
Own global consolidations and financial reporting for a complex international manufacturing business, working with teams across multiple continents and a public parent. Best for a CPA with Big 4/public company experience who enjoys technical accounting and global work.
Accounts Payable Specialist
- Employer: Eagle Fire Inc.
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000 – $70,000
Handle full-cycle AP, vendor payments, reconciliations, and credit card administration for a growing fire protection company. Good match if you have 3+ years’ AP experience, like detailed work, and want stability plus room to grow.
Accounts Payable – Residential Construction
- Employer: Confidential via gpac
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
AP role with a well-established homebuilder, focused on invoices, vendor payments, reconciliations, and tax/1099 support. Great if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with vendors and subs, and interested in the homebuilding/construction space.
Finance Transformation, Accounting Advisory Manager
- Employer: Cherry Bekaert
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time (consulting, some travel)
- Salary: $106,900 – $171,000 + bonus & benefits
Lead finance transformation projects (Lead-to-Cash, Source-to-Pay, FP&A, etc.) for clients, managing teams and working directly with CFO organizations. Ideal for someone with 6+ years in public accounting/consulting/finance who enjoys project work and process improvement.
Senior Staff Credit Risk Analyst, Loss Forecasting
- Employer: Intuit (QuickBooks Capital)
- Location: Richmond, VA (listed among locations)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Expected base ranges listed for other markets (e.g., $187,000 – $270,000 depending on location); Richmond-specific range not provided
Lead loss forecasting for a fast-growing SMB lending business, building models, analyzing portfolio performance, and partnering with credit, capital markets, and finance. Best for a quant-heavy analyst (7+ years) with Python/R, SQL, and lending/fintech risk experience.
Principal Financial Analyst – Capital One Software
- Employer: Capital One
- Location: Richmond, VA (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Richmond): $109,900 – $125,400 + performance incentives
Support a high-growth software business with P&L ownership, variance analysis, and modeling for new products and pricing. Great for someone with 3–4+ years of financial analysis/modeling who likes tech, strategy, and executive-facing work.
Director of Payroll
- Employer: YMCA of Greater Richmond
- Location: Richmond, VA (hybrid – in office 1 day/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000
Lead payroll for nearly 3,000 employees, overseeing payroll tax, reporting, FMLA/leave, and a small team. A strong fit if you have 5+ years of payroll leadership, enjoy systems and compliance, and want mission-driven work with rich benefits (12% retirement, PTO, free family membership).
Collections Specialist
- Employer: Carpenter Company
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Corporate collections role handling past-due accounts, customer outreach, and coordination with sales and credit leadership. Good entry-to-mid option if you have 1+ year in credit/collections, strong communication skills, and like problem-solving with customers.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Richmond employers are clearly investing in finance talent right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.