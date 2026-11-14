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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Richmond Right Now
Richmond neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home furniture to garden plants. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available around town.
Free modern desk
Item: Simple, modern wooden desk with a sturdy metal frame
Use: Good for home office, student desk, or small workspace
Condition: Described as simple and stylish; no damage details given
Location: Elderslie Place, Richmond, VA
Contact: Text the owner at 434-202-4047 if you want it
Source: Nextdoor
Free Moving Boxes
Item: Free moving boxes, about 3–4 dozen total
Sizes: Mix of U-Haul large and medium boxes, plus sturdy liquor store boxes and other random packaging boxes
Condition: A few not yet broken down, but poster says the rest will be flattened for easy pickup
Location: Near Manchester Bridge, Richmond, VA
How to get them: Send the poster a DM on Nextdoor to arrange pickup
Source: Nextdoor
Pack'n Play portable crib and portable booster seat
Items:
- Pack'n Play portable crib
- Inflatable booster seat that compresses down for easy travel
Best for: Families getting ready for holiday travel or needing extra kid gear for visitors
Condition: No specific condition listed, but owner says they no longer need them and doesn’t want to throw them away
Pickup: Items are placed out front for easy grab-and-go
Location: The Fan - East, Richmond, VA
Source: Nextdoor
Tropicanna Hawaii cannas
Item: Free Tropicanna Hawaii cannas (ornamental plants)
Height & look: Have reached about 8'–10' tall with bright orange blooms all summer
Growing conditions:
- Thrive in full sun
- Do well in wet spots and poor soil
- Described as “nearly indestructible” in RVA
Timing:
- Good time now to dig, transplant, and cut back
- Or you can wait until next spring and email the poster at winfreywright@gmail.com to get some when they thin again
Location: Oakhampton, Richmond, VA
Source: Nextdoor
Furnace filters. 5 total. 24x24x1. Porch pickup today in West End Manor. Free
Item: Five furnace filters
Size: 24 x 24 x 1
Pickup: Porch pickup; listed as available today in West End Manor
Location: Huntington, Richmond, VA (West End Manor area)
Source: Nextdoor
Free items in Richmond tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.