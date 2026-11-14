Richmond neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home furniture to garden plants. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available around town.

Item: Simple, modern wooden desk with a sturdy metal frame

Use: Good for home office, student desk, or small workspace

Condition: Described as simple and stylish; no damage details given

Location: Elderslie Place, Richmond, VA

Contact: Text the owner at 434-202-4047 if you want it

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Free moving boxes, about 3–4 dozen total

Sizes: Mix of U-Haul large and medium boxes, plus sturdy liquor store boxes and other random packaging boxes

Condition: A few not yet broken down, but poster says the rest will be flattened for easy pickup

Location: Near Manchester Bridge, Richmond, VA

How to get them: Send the poster a DM on Nextdoor to arrange pickup

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Items:

Pack'n Play portable crib

Inflatable booster seat that compresses down for easy travel

Best for: Families getting ready for holiday travel or needing extra kid gear for visitors

Condition: No specific condition listed, but owner says they no longer need them and doesn’t want to throw them away

Pickup: Items are placed out front for easy grab-and-go

Location: The Fan - East, Richmond, VA

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Free Tropicanna Hawaii cannas (ornamental plants)

Height & look: Have reached about 8'–10' tall with bright orange blooms all summer

Growing conditions:

Thrive in full sun

Do well in wet spots and poor soil

and Described as “nearly indestructible” in RVA

Timing:

Good time now to dig, transplant, and cut back

to dig, transplant, and cut back Or you can wait until next spring and email the poster at winfreywright@gmail.com to get some when they thin again

Location: Oakhampton, Richmond, VA

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Five furnace filters

Size: 24 x 24 x 1

Pickup: Porch pickup; listed as available today in West End Manor

Location: Huntington, Richmond, VA (West End Manor area)

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Richmond tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.